Malaika Arora’s trainer lists five asanas to get rid of Migraine | Watch

Yoga is one of the best health routines, as recommended by experts. It helps in boosting digestion and metabolism of the body. It also helps in alleviating stress and relaxing the body and the mind. A good routine of yoga asanas can boost sleeping and keep the mind focused and concentrated as well. As told by experts who believe in the power of yoga, it is a routine that helps in targeting the strength of the muscles as well. It helps in stretching the spine and strengthening various ranges of muscles all throughout the body. A regular practice of yoga can cure a lot of chronic illnesses as well.

Not just relaxation, yoga can help in getting rid of Migraine symptoms as well. Sarvesh Shashi, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, listed out the yoga asanas that can help in alleviating Migraine symptoms. Sarvesh is known for sharing such yoga and fitness related insights and information on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Sarvesh, on Saturday, made our weekend easier with five yoga asanas that can help in getting rid of Migraine. Migraine is a recurring headache that is often accompanied by sense of nausea and disturbed vision. Check out the yoga asanas listed by Sarvesh Shashi which can cure Migraine:

Shashankasana

Paschimottanasana

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Janusirsasana

Cat-Cow Pose

The yoga asanas listed by Sarvesh comes with multiple health benefits. Shashankasana helps in toning the pelvic muscles and alleviating symptoms of disorders in male and female reproductive organs. Paschimottanasana helps in stretching the spine, shoulders and hamstrings, and stimulating the liver, kidneys, ovaries, and uterus. Adho Mukha Svanasana, also known as the Downward-facing Dog Pose, helps in strengthening the bones and the arms, and improving the posture of the body. Janusirsasana helps in getting rid of belly fat and improving digestion. Cat-Cow Pose, on the other hand, helps in improving posture and overall balance of the body.

