Malaika Arora’s trainer shares asanas to promote compassion | Watch

Yoga is a complete fitness regime in itself. Practising yoga helps in relaxing the mind and the body and alleviating stress and risk of chronic illnesses. Yoga also helps in strengthening muscles and target the organs of the body and helps in keeping them fit and healthy. It also helps in stretching the muscles and the spine and in turn, relaxing the body. It is recommended by yoga experts to practise yoga on a daily basis in order to remove all kinds of toxins from the body, be it physically or mentally. It helps in making the mind calm and boosting sleep. Yoga also helps in promoting digestion and keeping the body free of diseases. From keeping us healthy to mentally fit and happy, yoga’s benefits are manifold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s trainer speaks of the benefits of performing Simhasana

However, yoga also helps in improving compassion for others. In one of his recent Instagram posts, yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi spoke of the asanas that can help in improving compassion and releasing emotions. Sarvesh Shashi, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sophie Choudry among others, is known to share such fitness-related information on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. A few days back, the trainer shared five yoga asanas that can help in growing compassion for others and harbouring kindness. The yoga asanas are as follows:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ustrasana

Dhanurasana

Urdva Mukha Svanasana

Shashankasana

Trikonasana

“Open your heart to love, release harboured emotions, relieve fatigue and become connected to your breath with these asanas. To be more compassionate towards others and ourselves, try yoga,” read an excerpt of Sarvesh’s post. These yoga asanas also come with multiple health benefits. Ustrasana helps in stretching the abdomen, chest, shoulders, quads, and hip flexors, and alleviating back pain. Dhanurasana helps in strengthening the ankles, thighs, chest, neck and shoulders. It also helps in boosting spine flexibility and toning the abdominal region. Urdhva Mukha Svanasana or Upward Facing Dog Pose helps in improving breathing capacity and relieving symptoms of mild depression, fatigue, asthma and sciatica. Shashankasana, also known as the Rabbit’s Pose, helps in toning the pelvic muscles and stimulating the abdominal organs. Trikonasana, on the other hand, helps in opening the hips and shoulders and reducing stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}