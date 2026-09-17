‘Dal soup is curing nobody’: Mallika Dua calls out strict vegetarian menus in Indian hospitals and internet has thoughts

Ever gone to a hospital expecting proper treatment to recover, only to be given a bowl of 'dal soup' when your body really needs protein? Actor and content creator Mallika Dua has had enough of it. Taking to Instagram on September 17, she posted a photo of herself resting in a hospital bed, triggering a debate over dietary choices in Indian hospitals. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 foods every vegetarian should incorporate in their daily diet to prevent nutritional deficiencies

The hospital diet debate

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Mallika spared no words when calling out institutions that enforce strict vegetarian menus regardless of a patient's nutritional needs. She took direct aim at top-tier hospitals, writing, "Also, what is a 'vegetarian hospital'. Completely ridiculous and irresponsible concept. I remember asking about paya soup at Hinduja Hospital once, only to be offered dal ka soup because we are a vegetarian hospital. As if there’s any nutritional comparison between dal ka soup and paya soup."

Mallika added, "How can you be a hospital and a vegetarian? Even Fortis. It's not a restaurant that you run based on religious sentiments. It's not a hospital for cattle. And dal soup is curing nobody of anything." She further noted: “If only all this performative sensitivity were channelled towards bedside manners in doctors.”

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'Bedside manners'

{{^usCountry}} In her caption, Mallika doubled down on her stance, clarifying that her critique wasn't a blanket attack on the medical fraternity, but rather an observation on system-wide shortcomings: "Please fight me/each other in comments if your sentiments have any issues. Also, don't try to use this space to play politics against/around doctors." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her caption, Mallika doubled down on her stance, clarifying that her critique wasn't a blanket attack on the medical fraternity, but rather an observation on system-wide shortcomings: "Please fight me/each other in comments if your sentiments have any issues. Also, don't try to use this space to play politics against/around doctors." {{/usCountry}}

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"There is a lack of non-vegetarian food and bedside manners in the best of hospitals. There are also incredible doctors who understand that healing and care are as important as treatment, and their speech and bedside manners reflect that. Contradictions can and do exist. As a patient, I have the right to voice these observations. You don't live in my body or pay my bills. Bass ek baar meri iron infusion complete ho jaye I will be invincible (Once my iron infusion is complete, I will be invincible). What is a vegetarian hospital? I thought education mattered in medicine," Mallika added.

How the internet responded

Mallika’s post opened the floodgates for patients and relatives who have long felt frustrated by hospital canteen menus across the country. They quickly chimed in with their own experiences. One Instagram user pointed out: "I’ve only ever been served vegetarian food in hospitals in our country. Most hospital cafes for relatives are also all-veg (with maybe an egg if you’re lucky). Where poha and sabudana khichdi are sold as healthy food."

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Another added: "Oh God! Someone finally spoke out." A third person criticised standard dietary offerings, commenting, "An absolute s* show, the kind of food being served in hospital canteens and to patients." Mallika’s commentary strikes a chord with many who feel that clinical recovery should strictly prioritise comprehensive nutrition over cultural or religious constraints.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.