Smriti Irani's drumstick and masoor dal soup recipe looks delicious: 'Most iron-rich soup you can have as a vegetarian'
Smriti Irani's drumstick soup can be a game-changer for vegetarians trying to boost iron levels. Plus, it's easy to cook with simple ingredients – full recipe.
In a world of expensive supplements and complex superfoods, BJP leader Smriti Irani is leaning back into traditional Indian kitchen wisdom to tackle a widespread health issue: anaemia, a condition marked by a shortage of red blood cells or hemoglobin. Also read | Why addressing low iron levels is central to better health outcomes in 2026
During a 2024 interview with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani highlighted a simple, vegetarian-friendly soup designed specifically to boost iron levels and combat blood deficiencies.
"Many women say they have anaemia and all these problems," she shared, pointing to a common health struggle across the country. Her solution? A potent combination of drumsticks (moringa) and red lentils (masoor dal). Also read | 'Even PM Modi drinks moringa soup': Nutrition expert reveals what are top 3 superfoods for Indians
Why this soup is a healthy choice for you
Her soup recipe isn't just a comfort meal; it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Often called a 'miracle tree', moringa pods are packed with iron and vitamin C, which help the body actually absorb that iron, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Masoor dal is a staple protein source that provides a steady release of energy and a significant dose of plant-based iron, as per a 2019 study published in PubMed Central.
By simmering these with ginger and turmeric, you aren't just making a meal — you're creating what Smriti calls 'the most iron-rich soup that you can have if you are a vegetarian'. If you’re looking to naturally boost your blood health using common kitchen staples, here is the breakdown of how to recreate this soup at home.
Here is the full recipe for Smriti Irani’s iron-boosting soup:
Ingredients
⦿ Drumsticks: 3–4 pieces (cleaned and cut into lengths)
⦿ Red lentils (Masoor dal): A small handful (washed)
⦿ Aromatics: 1 small onion, 1 tomato, a knob of ginger, and 2–3 cloves of garlic
⦿ Vegetables: a few green beans (for extra fibre)
⦿ Spices: rock salt, black pepper, turmeric powder, and a pinch of red chilli powder
Method
⦿ Roughly chop the onion, tomato, ginger, and garlic.
⦿ In a pressure cooker or deep pot, combine the drumsticks, masoor dal, and the chopped aromatics. Add the green beans for extra texture.
⦿ Add the turmeric, rock salt, and red chilli powder. Pour in enough water to cover the ingredients generously.
⦿ Let the mixture boil until the dal is soft and the drumsticks are tender. If using a pressure cooker, 2–3 whistles should suffice.
⦿ You can choose to strain the mixture for a clear broth or blend the dal and aromatics (removing the woody drumstick skins first) for a thicker, heartier consistency. Season with fresh black pepper before serving hot.
Whether you are battling fatigue or simply looking for a warm, nutritious addition to your dinner routine, this soup offers a practical, budget-friendly way to maintain your iron levels.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
