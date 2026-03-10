Smriti Irani's drumstick and masoor dal soup recipe looks delicious: 'Most iron-rich soup you can have as a vegetarian'

In a world of expensive supplements and complex superfoods, BJP leader Smriti Irani is leaning back into traditional Indian kitchen wisdom to tackle a widespread health issue: anaemia, a condition marked by a shortage of red blood cells or hemoglobin. Also read | Why addressing low iron levels is central to better health outcomes in 2026 Smriti Irani shared that moringa and red lentils pack a punch with iron, making this soup perfect for tackling anaemia. (File Photo and Freepik)

During a 2024 interview with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani highlighted a simple, vegetarian-friendly soup designed specifically to boost iron levels and combat blood deficiencies.

"Many women say they have anaemia and all these problems," she shared, pointing to a common health struggle across the country. Her solution? A potent combination of drumsticks (moringa) and red lentils (masoor dal). Also read | 'Even PM Modi drinks moringa soup': Nutrition expert reveals what are top 3 superfoods for Indians

Why this soup is a healthy choice for you Her soup recipe isn't just a comfort meal; it’s a nutritional powerhouse. Often called a 'miracle tree', moringa pods are packed with iron and vitamin C, which help the body actually absorb that iron, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Masoor dal is a staple protein source that provides a steady release of energy and a significant dose of plant-based iron, as per a 2019 study published in PubMed Central.

By simmering these with ginger and turmeric, you aren't just making a meal — you're creating what Smriti calls 'the most iron-rich soup that you can have if you are a vegetarian'. If you’re looking to naturally boost your blood health using common kitchen staples, here is the breakdown of how to recreate this soup at home.

Here is the full recipe for Smriti Irani’s iron-boosting soup: