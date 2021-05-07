Mandira Bedi's new fitness post has a special message: Work out when you can, take space when you need

Mandira Bedi is telling her followers that it is okay to not be okay at the moment. India is currently fighting the second wave of Covid-19 and everyone is either trying to help their families and friends or mourning the loss of a loved one. The atmosphere is gloomy and it can take a toll on mental health. It is important to take your time right now and that is what the mother-of-two is trying to convey with her latest fitness video.

The clip that we are talking about gives a glimpse of the actor's at-home fitness session. For her workout routine, Mandira opted to wear a black halter-neck sports bra with a quirky white print on it and flaunt her washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants along with a pair of grey sneakers. The actor looked radiant with her workout glow. The video started with the actor doing some shoulder and arm exercises with the help of weights. She then switched to an exercise for the glutes which was followed by work out for abs.

She posted the inspiring video with a heartwarming caption that urged people to work out only when they can and take space when required. It read, "It’s ok not to be ok. Work out when you can. Take the space when you need it. Savour the moments when you may feel upbeat and strong. Whatever you are feeling is real. (sic)."

Mandira has lately been sharing a lot of workout posts and talking about the exercises that give her shanti. Check out some of them:

Working out releases endorphins, also known as the happy hormones, and keeps you healthy at the same time, which is of utmost importance at the moment. Did you exercise today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter