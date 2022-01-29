Masaba Gupta cuts back on coffee to reduce bloating, shares gluten-free snack rich in Zinc & Vitamin B: Details here

Lately, fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has been delighting many of her Instagram followers by sharing health tips from her daily routine that help her fitness regimen. Now, she has shared a few more gems from her fitness hacks, and they might help you too.

On Friday evening, Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta, posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram page talking about her increased energy levels and reduced bloating in the stomach. She managed to do the same by cutting down on her coffee intake. The star revealed that she started having one cup of coffee in two weeks instead of three cups of coffee in one day.

The designer posted the selfie with the caption, "Day 16 with maybe just a single cup of coffee throughout energy levels 100 + bloat level 0." However, people were confused by the caption and thought she drinks only coffee and has no food.

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

After this, Masaba clarified and wrote, "What I mean is - I cut down my coffee intake from 3 cups a day to 1 in two weeks. Everyone has gone into a tizzz thinking I'm only drinking coffee and starving. I eat everything I'm punjabi...Life is food."

Today, Masaba also shared her winter hack to feel 'super healthy' as part of the #Masabaswearsby series. She posted the recipe for a gluten-free snack rich in zinc, Vitamin B and Magnesium, which takes only 10 minutes to make.

The designer wrote, "When you feel like bhel but wanna make it super healthy ! Here it is! My 10 minute Gluten Free Winter Snack Hack." The ingredients required to make this dish are "Ponkh/Hurda, Sliced Onions and Cucumber, Lemon Juice, Imli Chutney, Chaat Masala, Pomegranate, and Low Fat Nachni Sev. You can try Green chutney too or a touch of Mustard Oil for that Extra Zing."

After sharing the recipe, Masaba also listed down the benefits of having this nutrient-rich dish. "1) Rich in Zinc, Magnesium and Vitamin B. 2) Helps body fight Oxidative stress and prevent cancer, acne. 3)Has minerals that aid blood circulation and great for people with anemia 4) Good for Pitta types as it reduces inflammation and body heat. Enjoy," the designer wrote.

So, did Masaba Gupta inspire you to cut down on coffee or try her gluten-free snack?

