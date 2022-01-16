Masaba Gupta speaks of the benefits of jujube, urges fans to eat seasonal fruits

The winter season is here, and so is the season of indulging in various seasonal fruits and vegetables that come only with the onset of winter. Such fruits and vegetables are timely and stay for a very short period. From cauliflower to jujube, such seasonal food items are tasty, lip-smacking, loaded with nutrients and also come with multiple health benefits.

Winter is also the season when we indulge in healthy eating habits with the help of such fruits and vegetables. Masaba Gupta is also doing the same. The fashion designer took to her Instagram profile on Sunday and shared a few information about the health benefits of consuming jujube in winter. With a picture of her hand holding a jujube, the fashion designer gave us a sneak peek of one of the fruits that she swears by.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are 'starting the year' like this...

On her Instagram stories, Masaba shared the picture and also pointed out the multiple health benefits that jujube comes with. Jujube is also referred to as Ber or the Chinese date. Just like how jujube is called with many names, it also comes with many benefits for the health. Jujube is loaded with Vitamin C and Vitamin B, which are extremely healthy for the skin. It also contains 178 of the 24 essential amino acids which help the body to reduce stress.

Besides being loaded with a lot of nutrients, jujube also helps in improving sleep and digestion process. Being anti-inflammatory in nature, jujube also helps in purification of blood, thereby keeping the body healthy. Take a look at the picture shared by Masaba here:

Instagram story of Masaba Gupta.(Instagram/@masabagupta)

Masaba further urged her fans to indulge in seasonal fruits, as that is the best, they can do in keeping their body fit and healthy. She also wished "Happy Sunday" to her fans with the picture and added the hashtag #masabaswearsby.