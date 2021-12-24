Masaba Gupta was performing the Dancer Pose. Satyadeep Misra sneaked in a pic

Masaba Gupta is a yoga enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile and they are all about focus, dedication and her love for fitness. From doing intense workout routines involving battle ropes to performing a yoga position in a relaxing environment and spreading a calm vibe on her Instagram profile, Masaba can do it all.

Masaba Gupta also keeps sharing the snippets with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously. Masaba's Instagram profile is a plethora of her workout routines – they often make their way on her Instagram stories as well. Otherwise, her Instagram profile is replete with showcases of her work as a fashion designer and glimpses of her personal life.

On Friday, Masaba shared a part of her morning routine in the form of a picture. The actor starts her day with yoga – Friday was no different. For the end of the week, Masaba chose to perform the dancer pose with utmost grace. However, she also got clicked sneakily, by none other than her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra.

In the picture shared by Masaba on her Instagram stories, Masaba can be seen with her back to the camera and acing the dancer pose to perfection. Dressed in a red sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, Masaba can be seen with her back bent and her hand stretched. "Sneaky photo courtesy, Satyadeep Misra – while I do my dancer pose this morning," she wrote on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.(Instagram/@masabagupta)

Dancer pose, also known as Natarajasana, comes with multiple health benefits. This standing yoga position helps in improving balance, focus and the posture of the body. It also helps in heightening the sense of body's position and movement. It also helps in strengthening the core, back muscles, chest and shoulders.

