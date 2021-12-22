It's the 'season' of yoga for Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is in embracing the season of festivals and togetherness – but in a totally different way. It is that time of the year again. Christmas is around the corner and the festive vibes have started making their way into our lives. The houses are starting to lit up in their brightest colours and the smile is evident on everyone's faces.

However, Masaba Gupta is loving the winter season and the Christmas vibes for a different reason – she is working out in animal mode. The fashion designer, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, loves her time in the gym. Masaba's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout routines. It is otherwise a plethora of her designs and snippets of her personal life with her parents and her friends.

Masaba is often spotted in snippets on her Instagram stories where she can be seen working out like a beast. From acing several high intensity workouts to yoga positions, Masaba can do it all. On Wednesday, Masaba showed us how to ace a yoga position to perfection with the help of a yoga wheel.

In the picture shared by Masaba on her Instagram stories, the fashion designer can be seen stretching her body on a yoga wheel. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a black pair of gym trousers, Masaba can be seen lying on her yoga mat and holding the yoga wheel under her back with her both hands, while performing the position. With the picture she also announced the season of yoga on Instagram. "Tis' (also) the season," she wrote and added a red heart emoticon. Take a look:

Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.(Instagram/@masabagupta)

The yoga position as performed by Masaba in the picture, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the body and improving the flexibility. It also helps in stimulating the connective tissues and developing the physical strength.

