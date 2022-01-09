Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra are 'starting the year' like this...

Masaba Gupta is our fitness inspo already. The actor's picture sand videos of animal mode workouts often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to smitten us with the kind of dedication and focus that she has for her workout routine. Masaba, a fashion designer by profession, always scoops out time from her busy schedule to have a time just for herself in the morning when she focuses on taking care of her body and mind through high intensity workouts and yoga. Be it battle rope workouts or performing a calm and composed dancer's pose in her living room, Masaba is a fitness goal for us.

Masaba, a day back, joined Satyadeep Misra for a fitness session together and it is setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer. Satyadeep Misra is often the one who sneaks in photographs of Masaba working out – we are not saying, she is saying. For the first workout of the year 2022, Satyadeep joined Masaba in an intense workout session and aced it. The video of them working together in a walled space with a lot of greenery was shared by their fitness coach Apoorv Mathur on his Instagram stories.

In the video, Masaba and Satyadeep can be seen carrying dumbbells in their both hands and continuously performing lunges and moving forward. Masaba, dressed in a black tee shirt and a black pair of gym trousers, can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine as she made her way forward. Satyadeep, on the other hand, can be seen performing the lunges with utmost precision. "Starting the year with some strength and hypertrophy burn," wrote their fitness coach on his stories. The story was reshared by Satyadeep on his Instagram profile, where he shared her post-fitness condition - "Can feel it now. Dead," Satyadeep added. Take a look:

Instagram story of Apoorv Mathur.(Instagram/@coachapoorv)

Strength and hypertrophy training comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in increasing strength and power of the body. It also helps in shedding the extra kilos faster and decreasing muscular imbalance.