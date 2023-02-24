Menopausal skincare regime that you should be aware of

Menopause can bring a lot of change in the health of a woman. With menopause hitting women, their bodies undergo a lot of change. One of the most important issues faced by women after menopause is the difficulty in losing weight. Besides the same, the skin also undergoes change. Wrinkles and fine lines start to appear, and the ageing gets faster. However, with a carefully curated skincare regime, ageing can be slowed down. “During Menopause, ceramide, collagen and hyaluronic acid levels drop as the oestrogen levels are depleted and the skin will be slower to heal. As the collagen fibers break down, the appearance of wrinkles and lines deepen. Less hyaluronic acid means the skin isn’t as hydrated, which is why it may be dry, rough, flaky, or itchy,” said Dr Kiran Hibbalkar, Cosmetologist and Dermatologist, Kiran's Skin Clinic, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Kiran Hibbalkar further noted down a few skincare tips for women after menopause:

ALSO READ: Beauty tips: 3 skincare trends to avoid in 2023

Retinol and Vitamin C: Retinol, which is essentially Vitamin A in its purest form, alters the behaviour of aged cells so that they act in a more youthful way – regenerating at a faster rate. It promotes skin renewal, brightens skin tone, reduces acne, and boosts collagen production. It also functions as an antioxidant, addressing free radical damage and the visible signs of sun-damaged skin.

Stay moisturised: Another way to combat dryness associated with menopause is to apply moisturiser regularly. When choosing products, avoid any moisturisers with drying ingredients such as alcohol or fragrances to avoid irritation for sensitive skin. Apply it twice on your face, neck, and jawline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nutrition: With menopause comes a change in hormone levels which can trigger hot flashes and reduced sleep time. A whole-foods diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, high-quality protein and dairy products may reduce menopause symptoms.

Adding to the same, Dr Anand Toshniwal, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Aesthetic Aura Skin and Hair Clinic, Hyderabad, further suggested cleansing and sunscreen usage and spoke of the benefits:

Cleanse regularly: Every good daily skincare regimen tends to start with proper cleansing. This is especially important for menopausal skin. Hormone level changes associated with menopause can lead to skin dryness. To combat dry skin, wash your face with a gentle, hydrating, soap-free cleanser. Hormonal breakouts can also occur during menopause, and cleansing will help unclog pores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wear sunscreen every day: Applying sunscreen daily is essential for healthy skin, no matter the season, age, or skin type. During menopause, however, protecting your skin from the sun is an especially important part of your daily skincare because skin cancer and precancerous growth become more common during menopause.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON