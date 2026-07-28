Men’s skincare goes mainstream: Experts decode how the category is growing and what ideal AM-PM routine should include

By default, when you hear any skincare-related concepts or terms, you may immediately associate them with women. However, this perception is gradually changing. Men's skincare is also gaining prominence and greater cultural visibility, especially amid growing conversations on social media. Much like nutrition and fitness, skincare is becoming an integral part of men's daily wellness routine.



ALSO READ: Does skincare need to age with your skin? Know what your skin really needs in 20s, 30s and 40s

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Let's hear from experts about how the men's skincare market is evolving and, from a practical perspective, what an effective AM and PM routine should include. While there may be growing curiosity and an abundance of information, you still need to streamline and build a simple and effective routine.

How is the men's skincare market expected to evolve?

Men's skincare is becoming more structured.

Vivek Kaimal, founder of Macros, a personal care and skin-fitness brand, told HT Lifestyle that the market is expected to grow significantly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Indian men's personal care is expected to triple by 2032, with skincare projected to grow the fastest at over 15%,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Indian men's personal care is expected to triple by 2032, with skincare projected to grow the fastest at over 15%,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, this shift is visible beyond market projections. The growing representation of men in skincare campaigns and online conversations also contributed to the acceptability of conversations about skincare for men.

Kaimal added, "For me, the more interesting part is the visual presence of men in skincare, be it celebrity influencers such as Tilak Verma, Ahaan Pandey, Anirudh Ravichander and Ishaan Khattar or relatable male faces.” This helped to normalise and encourage conversation, while debunking the myth of skincare being reserved only for women.

The expert also noted which trends are being observed in this category of skincare for men: “Interesting trends are being observed among early adopters and younger demographics, where awareness and experimentation are on the rise, and newer formats such as pore pads, clinical serums, etc., are thriving.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also identified ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptide complexes as gaining attention, as men become more conscious of product formulations and how effectively they work on the skin.

Kaimal also briefly mentioned that, from a practical perspective, an ideal AM and PM skincare routine for men should address hydration, defence, protein reinforcement, repair, and detoxification. Next, let's get a detailed breakdown of this routine from a doctor.

What should skincare for men look like?

Dr Gaurav Jain, senior consultant in internal medicine at Dharmashila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi, shared an AM and PM skincare routine with us. He stated that men's skin has a tendency to be thicker and oilier and is regularly exposed to shaving, making a structured routine very important.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Mornings should start with a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser, but if there is one thing worth being firm about, it is sunscreen. SPF 30 or higher, every day, no exceptions. People underestimate how much daily UV exposure quietly accelerates ageing and pigmentation, and more seriously, raises the risk of skin cancer over time. That one step alone changes a lot,” he elaborated, outlining the morning routine.

Dr Jain also highlighted sunscreen as the non-negotiable step that can make or break the routine. While cleansing removes oil and impurities and moisturising supports hydration, when you apply sunscreen, you also defend your skin from UV damage.

For the night, the physician recommended cleansing the skin properly to remove the day's sweat, pollution and product buildup. Men dealing with oiliness, uneven skin tone or early signs of ageing may benefit from ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and retinoids. However, these should be chosen with guidance from a dermatologist, if possible, after an in-person consultation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.