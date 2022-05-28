Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: 5 common menstruation myths busted by expert

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on May 28 to spread awareness about menstruation and educate women about hygiene practices to follow during periods. It was started by Germany-based NGO WASH United in 2014. The day is observed on 28th May because menstrual cycles average 28 days in length and women menstruate an average of five days each month - May is the fifth month of the year. The theme of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 is 'making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030'. The goal is to build a world where no one is held back because they menstruate by 2030. (Also read: Menstrual hygiene tips every woman must follow)

On this occasion, in an interview with HT Digital, Dr Anjali Talwalkar, Senior Gynaecologist, MD DGO – CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital, Kurla, busts 5 common myths about menstruation.

Sharing her experience, Dr Talwalkar says that she has seen how many young girls and women suffer health complications due to the many myths associated with menstruation and how this needs to change.

"In my professional and personal experience, there have been countless times where I have witnessed young girls, and women get caught in the myths surrounding menstruation. More often than not, the stigma associated with it has led to avoidable health complications amongst women of all ages. In India especially, period myths are based on superstition that abet gender-based discrimination and shame making it difficult for individuals to talk about their periods and understand it better. Every day is World Menstrual Hygiene Day if you take better care of your body. Let’s do that by debunking the most common myths about menstruation with facts," says the senior gynaecologist.

Myth 1: Menstruation is impure

Fact: It is not. Menstruation is a natural phenomenon that occurs every month. It is a cyclical bleeding with the inner lining of the uterus. Proper discussion and sensitisation in school, college and office helps immensely as it curbs all forms of shaming and helps women thrive in an environment devoid of societal stigmas.

Myth 2: One should use cloths rather than asking for sanitation products in public

Fact: Menstruation management is a basic necessity. So, consult a pharmacist without hesitation. Maintain hygiene by using sanitary napkins, reusable pads, tampons, menstrual cups.

Myth 3: Exercising is bad for menstruation

Fact: Maintaining a stress-free workout regime is important to being healthy. Track your menstrual cycles by following a calendar or apps.

Myth 4: Women can’t pray during menstruation

Fact: Menstruation doesn’t jeopardise the menstruating woman’s or her family’s ability to worship. Discussion with someone from the medical fraternity can improve awareness in the family.

Myth 5: PMS is not a real thing

Fact: Women undergo various hormonal changes during and before menstruation. A heart-to-heart conversation helps as one gets to understand the psychological space better this way.

Understanding menstruation is necessary. Discuss and instil trust to quell taboos and help shape a healthy environment for a woman to thrive.

