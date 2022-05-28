Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Menstrual cup hacks a woman should know

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Menstrual cups have gained popularity in recent years as an eco-friendly alternative of pads, tampons and panty liners. Not only are they more budget-friendly, they are also more convenient than your regular pads as they can hold your flow for upto 12 hours. (Also read: Menstrual hygiene tips every woman must follow)

Menstrual cups are bell shaped device that can be inserted into the vagina like a tampon to collect the period fluid. Made of silicone or rubber latex, these can be folded and inserted easily and can be even reused. However, one has to make sure they are using the correct size that fits them properly after consultation with their gynaecologist. While they may be uncomfortable to insert initially, as you grow accustomed to them, they can actually make your life easier.

"Menstrual cups are seen as a better choice both in an environmental and economical way. No matter, if you are new to using menstrual cups or you are pro in using it, knowing the hacks of using menstrual cup will benefit you," says Dr Tanveer Aujla, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

Dr Aujla advises one to read the instructions to use them properly after purchasing a menstrual cup. "It is most important to be relaxed throughout the process as being nervous would not really help us," says the expert.

Here are tips that will help you use menstrual cup:

● First of all, it is important to understand that cups are different from tampons and it is the pelvic floor muscles that help in holding them. Pelvic floor muscles should be kept relaxed in order to have a proper suction as they are the ones that help in guarding us against leakage.

● It is to know that menstrual cups do not come in equal sizes so it is important to try different sizes and brands until one fits you.

● Once the cup is inside try rotating it a bit with your index finger as it can pop open if it does not open when inserted.

● While inserting you may feel friction which can be a bit uncomfortable so it is good to use a water based lube while inserting which can make it comfortable.

● Removing cups has its own problems. So it is better to insert or remove while under shower as it becomes less-bloody and cleaning becomes easier.

● Trim the stem of the cup as it has chances of creating irritation in the delicate skin of the vulva region.

● It is better to wash it in cold water before washing it in hot water so that it does not stain much and fade away color.

"There are moments when you face problems on taking out the cup. It is advised to squat down and use your index finger to press on one side of the cup and gently use your thumb along with it and pull it out. Being anxious at these times can tighten the vagina muscles so important to be relaxed while performing this action. It is important to maintain patience as once you have learned these hacks then you will feel how menstrual cups are beneficial to you during periods," says Dr Tanveer Aujla.

"Additionally, it is very important to note that while dealing with the menstrual cups, you must ensure that your hands are clean beforehand and use toilet paper to wipe it down before re-insertion. When your menstrual period is over, boil your cup in hot water for sterilization and store safely in a protective bag," concludes Dr Aujla.

