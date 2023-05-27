Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme, tips for menstrual hygiene

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene, break stigma around menstruation, and raise awareness about challenges regarding access to menstrual products. According to UNICEF, around 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate every month that includes girls, women, transgender men and non-binary persons. Many of them face a range of issues from stigma to social exclusion. Gender inequality, discriminatory social norms, cultural taboos, poverty and lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products can all add up to the challenges surrounding menstrual health and hygiene. (Also read: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: 5 common menstruation myths busted by expert)

What is menstrual hygiene

Menstrual Hygiene Day was started by Germany-based NGO WASH United in 2013(Pexels)

A period occurs when the uterus sheds blood and tissue from the uterine lining and leaves the body through vagina. Menstrual hygiene means to be able to access products that can absorb or collect the flow of blood during menstruation, privacy to change the pads/menstrual cups etc, and access to facilities to dispose of used products

Menstrual Hygiene Day date: Why is it celebrated on May 28?

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on the 28th day of the fifth month because menstrual cycle averages 28 days in length and people on an average menstruate for five days each month.

Menstrual Hygiene Day History

Menstrual Hygiene Day was started by Germany-based NGO WASH United in 2013 when a 28-day social media campaign was launched to spread awareness around different aspects of menstruation. Motivated by the positive response around the campaign, Menstrual Hygiene Day was observed for the first time on May 28, 2014 with rallies, exhibitions, workshops, speeches etc.

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023 Theme

The theme for Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023 is - 'Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030.

Menstrual Hygiene Day Significance

Menstrual hygiene is important for the well-being and dignity of individuals who menstruate and this day highlights the importance of proper menstrual hygiene practices such as using clean and safe menstrual products, maintaining personal hygiene, and managing menstrual discomfort effectively. Many in low-income communities do not have access to affordable and hygienic menstrual products and the day advocates for improved access to menstrual products. The day also stresses upon acquiring knowledge about our bodies, menstrual cycles, and reproductive health.

List of common menstrual products that can ensure hygiene during periods

Menstrual pads

Menstrual cups

Organic cotton tampons

Period panties

Reusable cloth pads

Tips for menstrual hygiene

As per CDC, these are the guidelines one must follow for a healthy period:

Wash your hands before and after using a menstrual product.

Do not flush the menstrual products down the toilet and instead wrap them with a toilet paper or tissue and dispose them in a dustbin.

Sanitary pads must be changed every few hours even if the flow is light. Change them more frequently if the flow is heavy.

Change tampons every 4-8 hours.

In case of menstrual cups, clean them after a day’s use and sanitise them properly by placing them in boiling water for a few minutes after your period is over.

Wear cotton underwear and keep your genital area clean. Wipe from the front of your body toward the back.

Drink enough liquids to keep up the hydration levels.

