World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Women from Velhe village switch to eco-friendly products
Shattering the barriers of taboo around menstrual hygiene, around 53 per cent of women from Velhe village, near Pune city are now using menstrual cups. Many initially were hesitant to use cups but awareness about the issue helped many women in making the choice.
Menstrual cups are an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary napkins.
Many women from the village shared their experiences regarding the transition of using clothes, to sanitary napkins to menstrual cups.
Ashwini Ranjane from Ghavar village said that initially, it was a little difficult to use the cups. “But they are so much easier to use that I don’t think I will ever go back to using napkins again. Disposing off the napkins is also a task. It adds to the plastic waste. As we use cups, we are eliminating all the plastic waste,” said Ranjane.
Tejal Kumbhar, from Sakhar village, said that cups are easier to use. “It is cost-effective as one cup can be sterilized and used for over at least three years,” said Kumbhar.
Dr Diksha Chaddha, director of social programmes, Sirona Hygiene Foundation, said that the shift to sustainable safe options of cups is the behaviour change we were targeting.
“If earlier, the women would either use cloth or disposable pads, the idea was to change the behaviour to using cups, so that it’s convenient, comfortable and cost-effective. The principles of behaviour change communication required are to first make them aware of the problems in current behaviour of using cloth or napkins. Then they were made aware of a new product or behaviour and informed about its advantages,” said Dr Chaddha.
She added that another issue is that of hiding the pads before and after use.
“They often tie up used pads in polythene to dispose of in community bins or outside in the woods instead of throwing it with house waste. The cup is an effective solution as it can be used without undergarments, lasts up to 10 years and saves them the trouble of buying or disposing off pads,” said Dr Chaddha.
Leena Dandekar, founder and director of Raintree foundation, who has organised the awareness program in the village said that menstrual cups have proven to be cost-effective, eco-friendly, safe, and reusable.
“Project ‘Mukta’ was initiated as a pilot in three phases over six months targeting 150 women from nine villages of Velhe. Each woman received menstrual cups training only once. Post this intervention, 53 per cent of women have started using menstrual cups regularly in our intervention area. For rural India, this is a very good percentage,” said Dandekar.
-
PMC serves notices to owners of 245 dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has served notices to 245 dilapidated wadas (old structures) ahead of monsoon season citing it as unstable and risky to stay, officials said. PMC has divided wadas into three categories C1, C2 and C3. According to the civic officials, PMC has started razing old, dilapidated and unoccupied wadas after serving notices to its owners. PMC reports cases of accidents caused due to the falling sections of these wadas.
-
60 buried trees found during dig at rail body site in Dwarka: Forest dept
Two days after the Delhi forest and wildlife department began excavations to find proof of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 21, where the Rail Land Development Authority is carrying out the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Redevelopment Project, the department has so far found over 60 trees, including “live trees”, buried at the location. Forest department officials claim that some of the trees which appear to be alive, may have been recently buried or felled.
-
Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state
MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet. While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.
-
Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row
Police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party workers for allegedly placing a banner reading “ BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)”on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station in U.P. and creating chaos there on Friday. BJP's city unit president Mukesh Singhal, however, said both sides (party workers and police) should have shown patience.
-
President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know
President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, May 29, in the city of Ujjain. Read Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector, Ashish Singh, reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady. A total of five sectors have been declared as 'VIP sectors.'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics