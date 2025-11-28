Methi water to amla-turmeric shots: Nutritionist shares 7 drinks to keep you healthy and hydrated this winter

Winter season is coming, and because one doesn't sweat a lot, feels less thirsty, and moves less as you snuggle under the blankets, water intake naturally drops. This lowers hydration without you even realising it! To counter fatigue, dryness, and sluggishness caused by dehydration, you can add healthy, hydrating drinks to your water to keep your energy, immunity, and overall wellness on track. HT Lifestyle reached out to Rashmeet Kaur Gupta, a clinical nutritionist and integrative health coach at Fast&Up India, to share popular drinks with Indian herbs and spices that can help you stay hydrated through the colder months! Turmeric shot helps to boost your immunity, which becomes weak during the high pollution level in winter!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Rashmeet highlighted the need for power-packed nutrition because the winter season also includes high pollution.

"The connection between hydration and respiratory health becomes even more crucial as pollution peaks. The high AQI levels in most Indian cities are leaving many with congestion, itchy throats, and a heavy feeling in the chest. While no drink can really ‘detox’ your lungs, certain beverages and warm fluids can certainly help," she said.

This highlights that while drinks can't magically cleanse the lungs, they do soothe out the irritation and congestion so that one can breathe comfortably. Choosing to hydrate with nutrient-dense beverages also comes with added benefits of better immunity and digestion, both of which are essential as pollution exerts stress on the entire system.

She listed out 7 drinks, revealing in depth why they are beneficial and how you can make them at home easily:

1. Fenugreek (methi) seed water

Benefits: The natural compounds in methi seeds help thin excess mucus, easing congestion while promoting respiratory comfort. It is also rich in soluble fibre that helps retain moisture in the gut and supports smoother digestion.

How to make: Soak 1 teaspoon of methi seeds overnight in a glass of water and consume the water with the seeds.

2. Licorice (Mulethi) Tea

Benefits: Mulethi is a natural demulcent and helps soothe the throat lining, coughs, or irritation caused by pollution. Glycyrrhizin, an active compound in liquorice, may also have anti-inflammatory effects.

How to make: Simmer small pieces of mulethi stick for 5–7 minutes and sip warm.

3. Amla turmeric shot

Amla turmeric shot contains anti-inflammatory properties. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Benefits: A refreshing morning tonic that supports liver function, immunity, and hydration. Amla brings vitamin C and antioxidants, while turmeric’s curcumin helps manage inflammation caused by pollution or seasonal allergies.

How to make: Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh amla juice with a pinch of good-quality turmeric and a dash of black pepper in half a glass of lukewarm water.

4. Tulsi Cinnamon Infusion

Benefits: Tulsi contains eugenol and rosmarinic acid, which support respiratory health and reduce inflammation, while cinnamon’s cinnamaldehyde helps improve blood sugar control.

How to make: Simmer a few fresh tulsi leaves with a small cinnamon stick in water for 5–7 minutes, strain, and sip warm.

5. Lemon Ginger Water

This drink supports immunity.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Benefits: Lemon provides vitamin C that supports immunity and respiratory health, while ginger has anti-inflammatory and mucolytic properties that help ease congestion.

How to make: Add a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice, a teaspoon of freshly squeezed ginger juice and a pinch of rock salt to warm water. Rock salt replenishes electrolytes.

6. Cumin Coriander Fennel Tea

Benefits: Supports digestion and fluid balance, helping prevent bloating and acidity. It helps soothe the gut and relieve heaviness after meals.

How to make: Boil ½ teaspoon each of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds in 500 ml of water for 5–7 minutes, strain, and sip warm during the morning hours.

7. Electrolyte drinks

Benefit: Try having electrolyte drinks as part of your routine. Effervescent formats are absorbed more quickly, so drop a tablet into a glass of water and drink it.

It’s important to replenish the five essential electrolytes, and plain water alone isn’t always enough to keep you properly hydrated.

The nutritionist, however, reminded you to be considerate of your personal health status, ongoing medications and medical conditions before introducing any new remedy. While generally they are safe for most people, she cautioned that pregnant women particularly need to visit a health expert before adding any drink to their diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.