Micromanagement at workplace can hurt your mental health? 5 ways managers can boost employee morale

A healthy workplace is integral to overall wellbeing. Stress from work can easily seep into personal life, and workplace interactions shape the emotional atmosphere employees work in, especially through management styles. While guidance and supervision are necessary for an efficient workflow, effective leadership should not be mistaken for excessive control.ALSO READ: Microbreak is the answer to employee fatigue: 5 benefits that are game-changer for productivity

Know why micromanagement is not the healthiest management technique and right ways employee morale can be the maintained. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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Micromanagement is a common, negative management style which features intrusive oversight, rigid control, persistent scrutiny, and overbearing hyper-monitoring, which all can contribute to a very passive, stressful work environment. Managing every tiny detail, constantly telling what to do, checking on for updates may seem productive on the surface, but it comes at the cost of employee morale, confidence, creativity, and long-term productivity.

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the mental health ramifications of micromanagement and how managers can rectify their leadership style to boost employee morale and productivity.

How does micromanagement impact employee mental health?

Overcontrolling managers cost you mental health. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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{{^usCountry}} First, let's try to understand the ways mental health takes a hit. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajit Dandekar, head, mental health, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, explained how micromanagement harms both emotional wellbeing and productivity. He warned it can lead to reduced sense of autonomy, increased job stress, low motivation, and most importantly, a weaker emotional attachment to the organisation. This means employees who experience micromanagement are more likely to quit too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First, let's try to understand the ways mental health takes a hit. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajit Dandekar, head, mental health, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, explained how micromanagement harms both emotional wellbeing and productivity. He warned it can lead to reduced sense of autonomy, increased job stress, low motivation, and most importantly, a weaker emotional attachment to the organisation. This means employees who experience micromanagement are more likely to quit too. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further, they are also at risk of mental health conditions; he shared, “Employees face mental health related challenges like anxiety and depression at the workplace but their learning abilities and job satisfaction also decreases.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, they are also at risk of mental health conditions; he shared, “Employees face mental health related challenges like anxiety and depression at the workplace but their learning abilities and job satisfaction also decreases.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This eventually makes employees vulnerable to burnout, which affects both their growth and productivity. The doctor emphasised that the core pillars of any healthy workplace should be autonomy, trust, and supportive relationships, as excessive control and lack of support are more likely to harm both psychological wellbeing and an individual's sustained performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This eventually makes employees vulnerable to burnout, which affects both their growth and productivity. The doctor emphasised that the core pillars of any healthy workplace should be autonomy, trust, and supportive relationships, as excessive control and lack of support are more likely to harm both psychological wellbeing and an individual's sustained performance. {{/usCountry}}

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But simply reducing micromanagement alone cannot fix employee wellbeing. Management also needs to actively take initiatives that make employees feel valued, respected, and supported, the doctor explained. Healthy leadership habits foster trust, strengthen emotional safety, and subsequently improve from both work performance and mental wellbeing. So, what does supportive leadership actually look like in practice, and which managerial behaviors can authentically boost team morale?

5 everyday behaviours of managers that can boost team morale

Employees feel valued when they are appreciated. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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For a more practical perspective on managerial behaviour, based on ground reality, Amit Singh Bedi, CHRO, Executive Centre India Limited, shared with HT Lifestyle what actually counts as a healthy leadership habits in the workplace.

“As a CHRO, I have seen firsthand that sustained team performance, retention, and innovation are deeply rooted in how employees feel on an ordinary Tuesday afternoon, not just during milestone celebrations. Culture is a daily practice," he said, emphasising that employees feeling valued and respected lies at the heart of healthy leadership.

So workplace motivation comes from positive interactions between managers and employees, that reflect the broader culture of the workplace. When employees feel seen, valued, respected and appreciated during routine workdays.

Amit shared a brief guide, covering essential tips for managers and leaders on how to make employees feel valued:

1. Celebrate wins publicly, correct privately

Recognition should not be reserved only for major milestones.

Acknowledging effort, progress, collaboration, and small improvements in real time builds confidence and reinforces desired behaviours.

Employees who feel seen and valued are more engaged and willing to go the extra mile.

Celebrating achievements publicly reinforces positive performance standards and motivates others.

Constructive feedback or course correction should always be addressed privately.

A culture of appreciation strengthens psychological safety and mutual respect.

2. Practice undistracted, intentional listening

Active listening requires being fully present, free from distractions, devices, and multitasking.

Dedicated time during meetings or one-on-one discussions signals respect and importance.

Managers should acknowledge perspectives and demonstrate engagement through simple cues.

Team members are often not looking for immediate solutions; they simply want to feel heard.

An open-door mindset and approachable leadership help build connection.

Introducing moments of lightness and fun into the workplace further strengthens bonds.

3. Provide clear priorities and development direction

Ambiguity drains morale.

Managers must clearly communicate goals, roles, timelines, and success metrics.

Employees experience purpose and direction when they understand how their work contributes to broader organisational objectives.

Managers should ask what support is required to achieve desired outcomes.

Teams may need the right resources, mentoring, training, or cross-functional exposure.

Conversations should include long-term growth pathways beyond performance reviews.

4. Encourage ownership through trust and accountability

Empowering teams to make decisions fosters confidence and accountability.

Micromanagement erodes morale, while meaningful delegation strengthens it.

Authority and responsibility must be aligned.

Encouraging ownership also means allowing room for mistakes.

Learning from missteps builds resilience and innovation.

Leaders must demonstrate fairness, reliability, and consistency in expectations and actions.

5. Model balance, respect, and psychological safety

Team morale often weakens in high-pressure environments.

Managers must model healthy boundaries, respect personal time, and encourage flexibility where possible.

Sustainable performance is built on balance.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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