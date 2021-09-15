Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar cycle 65km from Baramulla to Uri in a day, fans say wow

Internet's favourite fitness enthusiasts and IT couple Milind Soman, 55, and Ankita Konwar, 30, have proved once again that there is nothing they cannot do. The couple never shies away from a challenge and always push their boundaries. And this time, they embarked on a 65 km cycling journey from Baramulla to Uri, Line of Control. The video will inspire you to hit the grind and lead a healthy lifestyle like the couple.

Milind posted a video of himself and his wife, Ankita, cycling with a few other people from Baramulla to Uri. The video also featured snippets from their cycling expedition, which took place last Sunday, September 12. The actor added that this was Ankita's longest ride so far, and he was proud that she finished it comfortably.

Milind captioned his video, "On September 12 we cycled 65km from Baramulla to Uri, Line of Control :) it was @ankita_earthy's longest ride so far and I am so proud that you finished so comfortably! Indian Army did a fabulous job of organising this women only cycling event, with girls travelling to Kashmir from all over the valley and the country, looking forward to more. #cycling #baramulla #uri #loc #indianarmy #onenation #health #happiness."

The women-only cycling event was organised by the Indian Army, according to Milind Soman. After he shared the video, it garnered several likes and reactions. The actor's fans praised him and Ankita by leaving comments like "wow" and "amazing".

Earlier, the couple had wowed netizens when they completed the intense and inspiring Unity Run from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The couple had kicked off the run on August 15 and completed it in eight days.

Benefits of cycling:

Cycling, an aerobic activity, is beneficial for your heart and lungs, as they both get a workout during the routine. During cycling, one starts deep breathing and experiences increased body temperature. It improves the overall fitness level. Cycling also increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility. It improves joint mobility, posture and coordination, decreases stress levels, strengthens bones, and reduces body fat levels.

