Milind Soman cycles from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and we are inspired

Even at 55, Milind Soman is being at the top of cycling game in Kashmir and his latest pictures have quickly brushed aside our workout procrastination. Making fitness enthusiasts drop their jaws in awe, Milind cycled 65kms from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and that is all the fitness inspiration we need to dust our bicycles and hit the road this Tuesday.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared pictures that gave fans a sneak-peek of his Kashmir vacation and intense exercise session with the army jawans. While earlier he shared a video of getting an army cut from one of the jawans, Milind's recent picture features him hitting the valley road on a bicycle while donning a windcheater, a pair of trousers and his signature chappals as he rode the bike.

Milind accessorised his athleisure look with a helmet and a pair of sunglasses as an army personnel walked past. He gushed in the caption, “Big thank you to the army for coming up with fun sporting initiatives like this in Kashmir and for inviting me and @ankita_earthy ! (sic).”

The former super model added, “65km from Baramulla to the Loc near Uri.. not a very big distance but cycled a distance like this after almost 3 years :) had forgotten that cycling can be fun and now that I've remembered, will plan a long ride !!!!!! (sic).”

He concluded by throwing a challenge for fans. It read, “I have a week free soon.. 1000km anyone ?? ... #newchallenge (sic).”

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

