Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Milind Soman cycles from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and we are inspired
health

Milind Soman cycles from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and we are inspired

Milind Soman makes fitness enthusiasts drop their jaws in awe as he cycles 65kms from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and that is all the health inspiration we need to dust our bicycles and hit the road this Tuesday to tick off cardio workout
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Milind Soman cycles from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and we are inspired(Instagram/milindrunning)

Even at 55, Milind Soman is being at the top of cycling game in Kashmir and his latest pictures have quickly brushed aside our workout procrastination. Making fitness enthusiasts drop their jaws in awe, Milind cycled 65kms from Kashmir's Baramulla to LOC near Uri and that is all the fitness inspiration we need to dust our bicycles and hit the road this Tuesday.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared pictures that gave fans a sneak-peek of his Kashmir vacation and intense exercise session with the army jawans. While earlier he shared a video of getting an army cut from one of the jawans, Milind's recent picture features him hitting the valley road on a bicycle while donning a windcheater, a pair of trousers and his signature chappals as he rode the bike.

Milind accessorised his athleisure look with a helmet and a pair of sunglasses as an army personnel walked past. He gushed in the caption, “Big thank you to the army for coming up with fun sporting initiatives like this in Kashmir and for inviting me and @ankita_earthy ! (sic).”

RELATED STORIES

The former super model added, “65km from Baramulla to the Loc near Uri.. not a very big distance but cycled a distance like this after almost 3 years :) had forgotten that cycling can be fun and now that I've remembered, will plan a long ride !!!!!! (sic).”

He concluded by throwing a challenge for fans. It read, “I have a week free soon.. 1000km anyone ?? ... #newchallenge (sic).”

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman kashmir baramulla fitness workout exercises healthy bicycle cardio
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Arjun Kapoor in workout video says make every day count, Malaika is impressed

Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor performs Surya Namaskars in new video: Watch

These foods can help you fight the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Covid-19 pandemic made women hesitant to have another baby, says new study
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP