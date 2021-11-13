Milind Soman does 18 pull-ups after long day at work, fan says incredible at 56: Watch video

Fitness enthusiast and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman has a knack for pumping us up to get off our beds and start our day on a healthy routine. At 56, the actor never misses a day in his workout routine that is an inspiration for many. Recently, he posted a video of himself working out after a long day at work, and it will motivate you to fight all the laziness.

Milind, who is married to Ankita Konwar, shared a video in which he practised pull-ups at a public park. He revealed that he was doing the exercise after a long day at work. He captioned the post, "18 today...if I continue to 'fight lazy' every day, will hit 20 next Friday! That's exciting. #fightlazy #lifelongfightlazy #fitness #starttoday #motivation #health #happiness #love #life."

The 56-year-old star managed 18 pull-ups during the routine and added that if he kept 'fighting lazy' every day, he might hit 20. His achievement impressed followers on the gram, who filled the comments section with praise. Scroll ahead to watch the video:

The video shows Milind practising pull-ups on a bar in a public park. He continues doing the exercise with much vigour inspiring us to challenge ourselves too. He also did a few seconds of leg raise before ending the whole routine.

After Milind Soman posted the video, it garnered more than 21k likes and 241k views. Fans filled the comments section with praises for the actor. One user wrote, "Simply incredible at 56." Another commented, "You are so inspiring."

Benefits of pull-ups:

Practising pull-ups help in strengthening the back, arm and shoulder muscles. They improve grip strength, enhance overall body strength and fitness level. Practising this exercise also boosts physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman is married to Ankita Konwar. They tied the knot in 2018 during a private ceremony. The supermodel was last seen as a judge on MTV Supermodel of the Year 2 with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

