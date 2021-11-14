Milind Soman, mother Usha Soman nails squats in inspiring fitness video | Watch

From being the oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek to nailing push-ups even at the age of 81, Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman often leaves the Internet smitten with her contagious workout energy and this Sunday was no different. Giving all the health enthusiasts a run for their money, the mother-son duo raised the bar of fitness goals as they crushed calories by nailing squats together and that is all the workout motivation we need this Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video that instantly encouraged us towards a healthier lifestyle. The video featured Milind and Usha standing barefoot in their living room and addressing fans, as a part of a collaboration and stretching their hands outwards as they nailed 10 squats together.

Donning a casual round neck blue T-shirt, Milind teamed his athleisure look with a pair of grey shorts while his mother was dressed in a simple printed kurti paired with a white salwar. The duo cheered with a high-five and encouraged fans to start their fitness journey with their parents or seniors.

Milind captioned the video, “There is no barrier to staying fit !! Is there any better example than this to prove it? (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits:

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter