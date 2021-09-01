Milind Soman nails a headstand to stretch his mind, body and spirit in new workout video

Celebrated supermodel, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman's week began on a happening note as he celebrated his wife, Ankita Konwar's 30th birthday with his family. The couple posted several pictures and videos from the celebrations online. However, amid all this, Milind made sure to take time out to concentrate on his physical and mental well being. It will also inspire you to focus on yourself.

Milind Soman shared a peaceful video of himself stretching his 'mind, body and spirit' by doing a headstand or Sirsasana as it rained in the background. He engaged his core muscles and impeccable strength to nail the pose.

Sharing the video, Milind wrote, "Spent the weekend relaxing with @ankita_earthy and family. Importantly, found a few minutes every day for myself, to stretch mind, body and spirit. Nothing prettier or more refreshing than pattering rain on so many different greens of leaves and grass."

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar does 30k run and 30 Surya Namaskars for 30th birthday, Milind Soman is proud

The video begins with Milind sharing a glimpse of the stunning backyard of the villa that he is staying at. One can see rain pattering on the green grass, and it is a gorgeous scene. Then, Milind walks into the camera and gets on the ground to do the headstand.

Dressed in a pair of black joggers, he effortlessly gets into the pose and nails it too. The video will inspire you to roll out your yoga mats and indulge in an exercise session to feel amazing.

Benefits of doing a headstand:

Practising a headstand or Sirsasana can help you reap positive benefits for your health and well-being. This asana helps calm the mind, alleviate stress and depression, activate the pituitary and pineal glands, stimulate the lymphatic system, and strengthen the upper body, spine, and core. It also enhances lung capacity, stimulates abdominal organs, and boosts digestion.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter