Milind Soman practises Japanese exercise forest bathing, calls it 'wellness at its simplest': What does it mean

Actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman's fitness journey has inspired many. The star proves every day that age is just a number, and he can work out at any place at any time. Moreover, he finds cool ways to include wellness in his daily mental and physical routines. And recently, the star talked about another of his fitness regimens that help him connect with his body and nature - a Japanese exercise called Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing.

On Tuesday, Milind, who is married to Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram to share pictures of himself running in a forest in Gujarat. The star had collaborated with Gujarat tourism recently and went for a holiday in the state. He also visited an eco-camp there and enjoyed a run in the forest around the camp. The 56-year-old fitness enthusiast also opened up on the Japanese philosophy of Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing in his post.

"Running in the forest around Devinamal eco camp site the best place to run, walk, sit, stand, breathe, FORESTS!!!! A Japanese philosophy of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, speaks of the importance of how being in forests help us to bridge the gap between us and nature, and helps us connect with our natural selves. Wellness at its simplest and most profoundly beautiful," Milind captioned the post.

What Is Shinrin-Yoku Or Forest Bathing?

Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing is also known as Forest Therapy, and it means taking in, in all of one's senses, the forest atmosphere. It is a mindfulness practice that emerged in Japan in the 1980s and is not just about taking walks or running in the woods. Moreover, this physiological and psychological exercise is about a conscious practice to immerse in forests' sights, sounds and smells to boost one's health. After all, science supports the fact that time spent immersed in nature is good for us.

Additionally, practising Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing reduces stress, improves the feeling of happiness, boosts creativity, lowers heart rate, and accelerates recovery from illness.

