Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Milind Soman practises Japanese exercise Forest Bathing, calls it 'wellness at its simplest': What does it mean
health

Milind Soman practises Japanese exercise Forest Bathing, calls it 'wellness at its simplest': What does it mean

Milind Soman opened up about the Japanese philosophy of Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing in his latest post on Instagram. He called the exercise 'wellness at its simplest'. Read on to know more about it.
Milind Soman practises Japanese exercise forest bathing, calls it 'wellness at its simplest': What does it mean
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:19 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman's fitness journey has inspired many. The star proves every day that age is just a number, and he can work out at any place at any time. Moreover, he finds cool ways to include wellness in his daily mental and physical routines. And recently, the star talked about another of his fitness regimens that help him connect with his body and nature - a Japanese exercise called Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing.

On Tuesday, Milind, who is married to Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram to share pictures of himself running in a forest in Gujarat. The star had collaborated with Gujarat tourism recently and went for a holiday in the state. He also visited an eco-camp there and enjoyed a run in the forest around the camp. The 56-year-old fitness enthusiast also opened up on the Japanese philosophy of Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing in his post.

RELATED STORIES

"Running in the forest around Devinamal eco camp site the best place to run, walk, sit, stand, breathe, FORESTS!!!! A Japanese philosophy of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, speaks of the importance of how being in forests help us to bridge the gap between us and nature, and helps us connect with our natural selves. Wellness at its simplest and most profoundly beautiful," Milind captioned the post.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar promise each other 'forever' in new posts

What Is Shinrin-Yoku Or Forest Bathing?

Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing is also known as Forest Therapy, and it means taking in, in all of one's senses, the forest atmosphere. It is a mindfulness practice that emerged in Japan in the 1980s and is not just about taking walks or running in the woods. Moreover, this physiological and psychological exercise is about a conscious practice to immerse in forests' sights, sounds and smells to boost one's health. After all, science supports the fact that time spent immersed in nature is good for us.

Top Mobile Deals

Additionally, practising Shinrin-Yoku or Forest Bathing reduces stress, improves the feeling of happiness, boosts creativity, lowers heart rate, and accelerates recovery from illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP