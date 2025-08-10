Milind Soman reveals his mother's impressive daily fitness routine at 86 in video: Know health benefits of skipping rope

Milind Soman, besides being an actor and a one of India's first supermodel, is also a fitness enthusiast. His videos of running, working out with everyday things, and acing the fitness game in his late 50s are inspiring and motivating for his fans. On August 8, Milind shared a set of videos documenting ‘family skipping time’. Milind shared a set of videos documenting “family skipping time.” (Instagram/@milindrunning)

In one of the videos, Milind can be seen skipping rope with his mother Usha Soman by his side. While Milind chose to do the fitness routine with one leg, his 86-year-old mother can be seen skipping rope like a pro beside him. On a balcony with a mist-covered backdrop, the mother-son duo can be seen skipping rope together. In another video, Usha Soman can be seen skipping rope with Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar. Also read | Skip to stay fit: Five benefits of the underrated workout

“Family skipping time. Aai (Mother) is now 86, and skipping is something she does every day, apart from yoga and other movements. Long life, health and happiness to all,” Milind wrote in the caption of the post.

Benefits of skipping rope

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonia Bakshi, nutritionist and Founder DtF said, “Jumping rope is an effective workout that can burn many calories. For example, 20 minutes of jump rope can burn up to 240 calories for a person who weighs 90 kg.” This fitness routine helps in improving balance, coordination, heart health and endurance. It also helps in reducing stress, losing inches and building abs. Also read | Woman who lost 95 kg credits skipping at home for her rapid weight loss without gym: 'Jumping rope works like magic'

However, skipping rope gives best results when combined with other forms of workouts, added the nutritionist. “While jumping rope is a great form of exercise and can help with your weight loss efforts, it’s best to add other forms of exercise too into your routine to maximize your fitness. For a perfect workout include Pilates, HIIT and structured cardio to your jump rope routine,” Sonia Bakshi said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.