Milind Soman reveals what fitness means to him: It's more than six packs, biceps

Milind Soman is back with another workout post and trying to make his fans understand what fitness truly means to him. The fitness enthusiast who keeps urging his followers to stay active in order to stay healthy has been posting a lot of exercise videos and sharing his journey. Milind fought Covid-19 last month and since his recovery, he has been getting back on track slowly.

His latest post shows a bare-chested Milind doing leg raises while hanging on a pull-up bar. But these are not just any leg raises, the actor took things up a notch by slowly taking his legs up and stopping at different angles. We are inspired to start our weekend on a healthy note after watching the video. He also penned a long note trying to explain to his fans that fitness is not just about six-packs and biceps, instead, it is all about the mind.

The caption read, "So much discussion on fitness nowadays! Fitness to me has always been more than six-packs and biceps. Fitness starts and ends in the mind, which is the weakest part of most of us, and the body follows where the mind leads. Sometimes to great heights, sometimes to destruction, the choice is mine. Fitness can be evaluated as abilities according to several parameters, and my personal top ten are, in order of importance(sic)."

He continued, "1. Patience with myself 2. Tolerance of other people's ideas and beliefs 3. Acceptance of the working and balance of nature 4. Understanding myself and other people better so as to create positivity in every relationship. 5. Focus on what needs to be done 6. Clarity of thought and purpose 7. Ability to choose the path and goal that I believe is best for myself 8. Ability to prioritize things I need to do to achieve any goal I set for myself. 9. Ability to adapt mentally and physically to changing situations. 10. Ability to physically be and live my life the way I want, even if its just hangin' Development of all these abilities require constant and regular effort from me if I wish to be fit for life! Next: What is health to me (sic).

Check out some of the other fitness posts that the actor shared recently with his fans:

Did this not make you want to exercise?

