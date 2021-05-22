Wondering Milind Soman khata kya hai? Fitness enthusiast reveals in new post

If you have also been wondering, 'Milind Soman khata kya hai?', today is your lucky day. The actor who is famous for his workout routines and his clean eating habits shared his daily diet with fans on social media. He also pointed out that he does not eat refined sugar in any form and does not consume any packaged or processed food. His diet consists of seasonal fruits, vegetables and a lot of pulses.

There is another interesting thing that the fitness enthusiast revealed in his latest post about always drinking room temperature water. He said, he never drinks cold water and added that he avoids soft drinks and consumes alcohol once or twice a year and that too, just a glass. Not just that, whenever the actor consumes a dessert, it is always sweetened with jaggery.

The aforementioned post showed a bare-chested Milind standing with a plate in his hand that was full of healthy food. The caption read, "Since a lot of you have been asking about what I eat, here you go! This is the usual, might change depending on where I am and what is available. Wake up, drink approx 500ml room temp water. Breakfast - around 10 am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four. Lunch - around 2pm. usually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables. With two teaspoons homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg. (sic)."

He continued, "5pm - sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery. Dinner - around 7pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non vegetarian. Before sleeping some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery.If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery. I stay away, as far as possible, from over refined, processed and packaged food. No supplements or extra vitamins. Water, as required, never cold. No soft drinks, alcohol once or twice a year, maybe a glass. No change during quarantine. Only addition was kadha 4 times a day. #health (sic)."

Milind also mentioned that while he was fighting Covid-19 last month, even then his diet was the same with the addition of kadha four times a day.

