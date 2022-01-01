Milind Soman steps into New Year 2022 on a fitness high, completes 110km long run: Watch video

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took his eight-year-long tradition of going on long runs before ending a new year to renewed heights. The 56-year-old entered 2022 by finishing his last long run of 2021 on a fitness high. The supermodel with his wife and friends covered 110 km from Lathi to Sam in Jaisalmer and impressed several netizens.

Milind posted a video titled '110kms done! Last long run of the year 2021!' on Instagram. It showed him running on a scenic road, dressed in workout gear.

Take a look at the video:

Milind revealed that this eight-year-long tradition of going on long runs is his way of ending the old year and welcoming the new one with a reaffirmation of his strength. "8th year of this crazy run! But this is our way to end the old year and bring in the new one, with a reaffirmation of our strength and a pledge to keep it that way," the supermodel captioned the clip.

Earlier, Milind had shared another picture from his long run. It also featured his wife, Ankita Konwar. The photo showed the couple running on the road, dressed in their professional gear. "Start of the Last Long Run, Jaisalmer! 9degrees so very cold if you are from Mumbai. 62km for today," Milind wrote.

Talking about the long run and the importance of challenging our bodies in an interview, Milind had said, "This period (pandemic) has reinforced my belief that the complex systems of the human body and mind are not designed for comfort. They are to be challenged regularly or they become weaker and unable to withstand the harsh realities of life. We have used technology to create an illusion for ourselves that life is easy, comfortable, convenient. But it is none of these things."

Milind Soman, 56, married Ankita Konwar, 30, in 2018. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family.

