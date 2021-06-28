Milind Soman trains shirtless with a 10kg mudgar in new workout video: Watch

Milind Soman took his fitness routine to the next level by including a mudgar workout. The actor’s latest video on Instagram shows him flaunting his skills with a mudgar. Though Milind has worked out with the training equipment several times in the past, this is the first time he tried a 10kg mudgar and impressed netizens online.

The actor and celebrated supermodel shared the video of himself working out in the balcony with the caption, “Trying out new Mudgar 10 kgs. #reels #desi #madeinindia #reelitfeelit #sundayfunday.” A shirtless Milind exercised with the mudgar or the Indian club in the reel. He stood barefoot and just wore a pair of black training joggers for the regimen.

In the video, Milind can be seen swinging the club over his head from one side to the other while taking deep breaths. The routine is a great arm strengthening activity and workout for the back and shoulder muscles. It helps in building grip endurance and assists in making the joints strong.

It is not the first time that Milind has included mudgar exercises in his daily routine. The 55-year-old, an advocate of healthy living, daily exercising and clean eating, had trained with the club while recovering from Covid-19. He had shared a video with the caption, “Trying some light exercises with a mudgar. #covidsaturday.”

Benefits of mudgar training:

Mudgar is a type of bat that resembles a gada or a heavy mace. Exercising with mudgar helps to strengthen the shoulders as it allows extensive movements of the muscles present there. Moreover, these exercises are also beneficial for building forearm strength. The burning sensation one gets while swinging the club speaks for itself. Using the club requires intense concentration, body coordination and balance, thus strengthening focus and body posture. It also enhances the cardiovascular functioning of the body.

