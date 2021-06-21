Ankita Konwar says yoga is a flow like life in video shot by Milind Soman, watch

On International Yoga Day, the internet’s favourite fitness enthusiast couple Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman celebrated the occasion by talking about wellness and yoga. The couple is an advocate of healthy living, clean eating and exercising regularly. They push their fans to adopt a lifestyle that benefits both their mind and body. And today, they did something similar.

In her Instagram post, Ankita Konwar talked about yoga. She said that yoga is like a flow, just like life. Therefore, instead of rushing into it, one should learn, breathe and live with each moment. She posted a video in which she did a full body yoga flow incorporating a series of asanas.

She captioned it, “Yoga is a flow, much like life itself. We cannot rush it. It’s all about learning, breathing and living each moment at a time. I hope you find your flow, in yoga and in life. Happy international yoga day.”

For the uninitiated, in yoga flow, a person moves dynamically from one posture to another, following the breath. This continuous flow of movement and breath generates a meditative state, encouraging the person to focus on the experience.

As for Milind, he posted a shirtless picture of himself standing on the edge of a balcony to commemorate Yoga Day 2021. The celebrated supermodel and actor posed for the camera in messy hair and a pair of black pants. Ankita clicked the photo.

In the post, Milind wished Happy International Yoga Day to his fans and then talked about how one can make the mind, body, and spirit work together to bring out the best in themselves. He suggested that the best way is to do things step by step and learn everything like a child, with the mind open and body gradually prepared.

“Happy #internationalyogaday! Mind, body and spirit work together to bring out the best in you…Stand before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump, jump before you stand on your head! And remember to do it all step by step, learn all things like a child, mind open, body gradually prepared,” he wrote for the caption.

