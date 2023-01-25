Mini Mathur shares snippets from her gym diaries, writes, ‘Prioritise yourself’

Mini Mathur is a fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted engrossed in an intense routine in the gym. The actor was away from social media for a while, because she needed to introspect about things that may have been holding her back. In a recent post, Mini shared a short video compilation from her gym diaries and gave us a sneak peek of what she was up to in the last three weeks when she took a break from social media. “Took 3 weeks off social media to focus on what’s been holding me back. From lots of places. Is it fear? Is it loss of self-belief? Is it lack of will? Am I ageing? Of course, I am!! But why should I let that dictate how I feel inside and how much I can do with my body,” Mini wrote a part of her thought in her Instagram post.

Mini’s fitness video is as inspiring as it can get. In the video compilation, the actor can be seen taking up multiple routines. From performing squats to lunges, to working on her arm and shoulder muscles with an arm workout routine, Mini can be seen embracing fitness. In a part of the video, Mini can be seen working on her leg muscles on a Pilates reformer as well. With the video, Mini further added her fitness mantra for this year, “The one thing I want to do this year is to show up for myself. And believe that it’s never too late to get where you want to go. And I'm loving my resolve so far!! To those who are feeling that your socks are sliding inside your shoes.. just show up. Prioritise yourself. Everything will fall in line.” Take a look at her routine here:

Mini’s fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. Performing squats help in engaging the lower body and strengthening the muscles. It also helps in stabilising the leg muscles, mainly the ones at the knees and the ankles. Lunges, on the other hand, helps in boosting flexibility, balance and coordination of the body, it also helps in promoting weight loss by burning mega calories. Workouts on a Pilates reformer help in strengthening the core, back, glutes and thighs. It also helps in lowering blood pressure, and enhancing posture and body alignment.

