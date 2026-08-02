Mira Rajput calls the glass skin trend ‘very unrealistic’, says healthy skin doesn't have to be poreless. Watch

The pursuit of glass skin has become one of the biggest beauty trends, with many striving for a flawless, luminous complexion. However, Mira Rajput believes it's time to rethink this beauty ideal. According to her, chasing perfectly poreless skin sets unrealistic expectations and often overlooks the fact that healthy skin naturally has texture.

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The entrepreneur and co-founder of skincare brand Akind recently shared her thoughts in an August 1 Instagram video, questioning whether the coveted beauty trend is even practical, especially in India's climate. (Also read: Glass skin, slugging or skin cycling? Surgeon Dr Ashok Patel reveals which skincare trends actually work for Indian skin )

Mira Rajput questions glass skin trend's realism in India's climate

In the video, Mira said, "Is it just me or is the glass skin trend very unrealistic? Don't get me wrong, it looks beautiful. That super clear, poreless, reflective finish. But can it really be a beauty goal in our weather? I don't think so and I haven't even tried to get it."

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{{^usCountry}} She further explained that many people try to recreate the coveted look by layering multiple skincare products one after another. However, she pointed out that there is only so much the skin can absorb, suggesting that piling on products does not necessarily translate into healthier skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained that many people try to recreate the coveted look by layering multiple skincare products one after another. However, she pointed out that there is only so much the skin can absorb, suggesting that piling on products does not necessarily translate into healthier skin. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling for a more realistic approach to skincare, Mira said, "Let's be real, a lot of that glass effect is just good old lighting. Skin has pores and that's not a flaw; it's how it functions. You can work on refining texture and you can improve hydration and barrier regulation with a moisturiser. But reflective skin 24x7, that's not how skin behaves. So maybe it's time we stop chasing perfect and start building balanced, resilient skin."

Instead of chasing perfection, Mira encouraged people to embrace their natural skin and focus on building healthy, balanced and resilient skin, reminding everyone that pores and skin texture are completely normal.

What is the glass skin trend

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Originating in South Korea, the glass skin trend refers to a complexion that appears exceptionally smooth, intensely hydrated and almost translucent, giving it a reflective, glass-like finish. The look is typically achieved through an elaborate skincare routine that focuses on deep hydration using products such as gentle cleansers, exfoliants, toners, essences, serums, moisturisers and sunscreen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.