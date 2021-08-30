Mira Rajput does yoga to spell out her name in impressive video, Ishaan Khatter reacts

When it comes to fitness and health, yoga is a celebrity favourite routine. Stars like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Pooja Batra, and even Mira Rajput Kapoor credit their fit bodies to yoga and even motivate their fans to roll out the yoga mat to do asanas by sharing their workout videos. Mira Rajput's latest video will also inspire you to hit the grind, as it comes with an interesting twist.

Mira took to Instagram recently to share an impressive video of herself spelling out her name with different yoga asanas. Yes, you read that right. She surprised her followers, including her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter, who also reacted to the clip in the comments section. But more on that later.

Mira posted the video with the caption, "Spelling Bae. Real Bodies, Real Problems, Real Solutions." Watch the video here:

The video begins with Mira doing a wide-legged forward bend to spell 'M'. Then, she stands straight with her hands rested on her head to spell the letter 'I'.

Mira spelt 'R' by doing a side bend with hands rested on her knees in a curved position. In the end, she spelt the letter 'A' by doing a variation of the downward dog pose in which she placed one hand on her calves and the other on the floor.

Mira nailed the routine dressed in a black sports bra with contrast white lining and a pair of matching workout tights. She tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail to keep the routine fuss-free.

After Mira shared the video, it instantly went viral and garnered several views and likes. Ishaan Khatter took to the comments section to drop his reaction. He wrote, "Dude how do you H." To which Mira replied, "Ask the real H roxtar." Shershaah actor Kiara Advani also liked the post.

Ishaan Khatter's comment on Mira Rajput's post.

Mira Rajput is married to Shahid Kapoor. The two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. Shahid and Mira are parents to two children, daughter, Misha, and son, Zain.

