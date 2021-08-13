Mira Rajput's mantra for relaxing full-body workout is 'Breathe Stretch Release'

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, has always been a fitness enthusiast. The 26-year-old, who is a mother to two kids, is an avid yoga practitioner and often talks about women's post-partum health. She regularly practises various asanas to maintain flexibility, endurance and to stay fit. She even shares videos on her Instagram page, and her latest video has inspired us to get up and stretch.

Mira took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself doing several full-body recovery stretching exercises at her home. She talked about the importance of resetting and resting ourselves mentally and physically.

Mira chose BTS's Life Goes On for the Instagram reel and captioned the post, "Breathe. Stretch. Release. Some days are great and some days you just need to res(e)t yourself, mentally and physically. Doesn't matter if you're perfect. What matters is that you show up. #recovery #trainandsustain #yogagirl."

Dressed in a comfy black sports bra and printed calf-length workout tights, Mira nailed each stress. She tied her hair into a sleek ponytail to keep things fuss-free.

The video begins with her doing the Downward dog leg extensions. She did the yoga asana by getting into the Downward dog position. Then, she raised her leg into the air and brought it back near her torso.

After this, Mira did a Seated side bend pose, in which she stretched her body to the sides while sitting on the floor. She followed this pose with the Seated one-leg folded stretch, which helps open up the whole body and the back.

All these exercises help in relaxing our body and stretching the hamstrings and hip flexors. They develop balance, strengthen our arms and legs, bring peace to the mind, and helps the body unwind.

Mira Rajput tied the knot with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018.

