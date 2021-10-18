Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Mira Rajput's early morning Surya Namaskar video on Maldives beach will energise your Monday
health

Mira Rajput's early morning barefoot Surya Namaskar routine on the Maldives' beach is giving us a much-needed energy boost to kickstart our week.
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:23 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Mira Rajput Kapoor escaped to the Maldives with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and two kids, Misha and Zain, to enjoy an intimate family holiday. The couple has been sharing pictures from their vacay with fans on social media and giving us major wanderlust goals. Now, along with travel goals, Mira is also dishing out fitness goals by sharing a workout clip and what yoga means to her.

Mira took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing Surya Namaskar on the beach in the Maldives. Dressed in a black racerback sports bra and workout tights, Mira did the yoga flow routine with bare feet grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves in the background.

Sharing the short clip, Mira talked about yoga and what the practice means to her in the caption. The 27-year-old wrote that she believes yoga doesn't have to be perfect. For her, yoga is about "connecting with your body, through your body and with nature." The mother-of-two added that she did the yoga flow routine just after sunrise, and she felt energised.

Mira captioned her video, "Flow. Yoga doesn't have to be perfect. It needn't be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It's about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn't need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for."

She continued, "Sometimes I like to go with the flow, and figure out my own set of movements often staying in them for what FEELS good. It's that connection and the intuition, that helps one to heal."

"This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. We hear about saluting the Sun, but this time I felt the energy. Bare feet, grounded in the sand and the sound of the waves. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you'll find yourself. This is yoga," Mira wrote in the end.

So, did Mira inspire you to take out your yoga mat today?

