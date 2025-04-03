Missing friends who live in other cities? Here’s why it might be the best thing for your mind

Do you bash your luck for having your friends scattered in different cities? It's natural to feel FOMO when others regularly hang out with their friends while yours are miles away. Well, it's not all bad, as it may actually benefit your mental wellbeing. Not only do you get to hear different cultural stories, broadening your experiences as you vicariously live through your friends' stories, but it also helps to support your mental health. Regardless of the distance, there are plenty of ways you can stay in touch with your long-distance friends,(Shutterstock)

A study, published in Science Advances, found that people with more geographically diverse social networks are less likely to use antidepressents.

Importance of social connection

Don't think you are isolated just because your friends aren't in the same city, you can always hop on a video call and yap.(Shutterstock)

The study focused on the importance of social connections for mental health. They help people feel supported, feel less lonely and even cope better when they struggle with anxiety or depression. Previously, many studies elaborated on how close-knit communities positively impact mental wellbeing. This study, however, took it a step further by analysing online social networks rather than those who are close by.

What did the study find?

The researchers examined 300,000 people living in small towns and found that those with more distant social connections had better mental health and were less likely to use anti-depressants.

The study had two key findings:

People whose friends live in the same city and have local connections were less likely to use antidepressants because they received support from these communities.

What's even more surprising is that this applies to online social networks as well. In fact, the study emphasized that people who regularly keep in touch with their geographically diverse social network are even less likely to use antidepressants and may tend to reduce their antidepressant use over time.

What does this tell us? It shows that staying in touch with friends who live in different places actually has a positive effect. Don't apply the "out of sight, out of mind" mindset. Instead, make an effort to stay connected with friends who have moved away, it could benefit your mental wellbeing in the long run.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.