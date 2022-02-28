Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal does Pilates and barre exercise, motivates all pregnant women to workout: Watch video

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is dishing out the key to her fitness during pregnancy and motivating other pregnant women to exercise. The star, who is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram to share a video of herself training at the gym. Kajal revealed the exercises that have helped her become a fitter version of herself during pregnancy. She also talked about the importance of working out during this time.

On February 28, Kajal served Monday workout motivation for her followers. The star's video shows her doing a mix of aerobic exercises, Pilates and barre training, dressed in a lavender sports bra, workout tights and a jacket. The star showed off her pregnancy bump, nailed the workout routine, and motivated us to get fit with the short clip.

Kajal penned a note talking about her fitness routine and the importance of working out during pregnancy. "I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy," a part of her note read.

Kajal added that the pregnancy workout goals should always revolve around maintaining good fitness levels. "Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness," the Hey Sinamika actor wrote.

Recently, Kajal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had an intimate baby shower attended by their family members. The star opted to wear a beauteous red brocade silk saree and a sleeveless blouse for the festivities. She flaunted her pregnancy glow with the pretty ensemble.

Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile, Kajal and Gautam confirmed the pregnancy in a New Year post. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020.

