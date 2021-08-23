Monday Motivation: Angad Bedi's Med Ball Slam workout video will have you pumped up in no time

If Monday blues are hitting you hard, you are not alone. However, if you too want to get up and hit the grind, we have found the perfect video that will have you pumped up in no time. We are talking about Angad Bedi's morning workout routine today. The actor hit the gym to work on his core, and the clip will definitely inspire you.

Angad Bedi, who is married to Neha Dhupia, took to Instagram to share a video of himself working on his core. He motivated his fans to 'get up and show up,' and said that change is the only constant.

Angad posted the clip with the caption, "Get up and show up!!!Change is the only thing that's constant!!!! #monday #mondaymotivation." The short reel shows him doing an exercise routine using Med Ball. Watch it here:

The video begins with Angad Bedi, dressed in an orange T-shirt and black shorts, doing Med Ball Slams. He does the routine by slamming the ball on the floor and then catching it back. He did multiple repetitions of the exercise.

Benefits of doing Med Ball Slams:

Med Ball Slams work the core muscles and hand muscles of our body. It increases muscle density, provides higher resting metabolism, and improves athletic performance. One can also improve their heart health by doing the slams.

After Angad shared the clip, it garnered several likes and comments. Mouni Roy and Hina Khan also reacted to the post by hearting it.

Earlier, Angad had shared a video of himself doing an Abs Wheel Rollout exercise at the gym. According to his wife Neha, he did the routine with a broken bone. Angad had posted the video with the caption, "My religion...#angadsden #workhardplayhard."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Angad Bedi and his wife, Neha Dhupia, announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple got married in May 2018 and welcomed daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi just a few months later.

