Monsoon pet care tips: How to take care of your dog during rainy season

Monsoons are here and it is the perfect season to spend some quality time with your pets outdoors. However, pet parents need to be careful with the health and hygiene of their furry babies as they are at risk of several skin infections and water-borne diseases etc in the rainy season. It is important to wash their paws properly and dry them with a towel after every walk to prevent skin infections and digestive issues. Insects like ticks and fleas are abundant during the season and pets must be protected from them. (Also read: Pet care: How to ease your pet's anxiety; expert offers tips)

From giving them boiled or filtered water, fibre-rich diet to keeping their ears and fur clean, here's all you can do to take care of your pets this monsoon.

Take care of their paws

Dr Dilip Sonune, Director of Veterinary Service, Wiggles says pet's paws must be cleaned and oiled during the season to prevent them from infections. Your furry friends should also be given a regular hair trim and their nails should be clipped.

"Your pet's paws come in contact with the ground and various viruses and bacteria. In case your pet urges to go out for a walk during monsoons, the right pet shoes should be used and simultaneously their paws should be cleaned with warm water and soft towels. Pets love to walk on grass, and sometimes this leads to the loosening of their paw follicles and causing dermatitis. They tend to lick their paws to maintain hygiene, but unfortunately, this could cause digestive issues," says Dr Sonune.

Keep your pet's fur dry

Dr Vinod Sharma Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital says pet parents must pat dry their dog's fur with a towel before and after daily walks and outdoor playtime.

"There is a high amount of moisture in the atmosphere during the rainy season, making it imperative to keep your dog's fur as dry as possible to combat its negative effects, and prevent any bacterial and fungal skin problems. Powders with antifungal properties can help prevent fungal infections on the paws and other areas. You'll also need to temporarily switch to a waterless shampoo for dogs. A doggie raincoat is also a great way to protect them while also letting them enjoy the downpour outside," says Dr Sharma.

A nutritious diet

"If your pooch is unable to get their long walks and fill of outdoor activities due to the persistent rains, fibre-rich fruits and vegetables will help with good digestion and regular bowel movements. Exercises performed indoors might make up for a lack of outside playtime. You can also exercise your dog within your home by running up and down the stairs or playing fetch with them. To prevent problems like obesity, the daily food intake for your dog must also be proportionate to the level of activity," says Dr Sharma.

Keep their ears clean

Dr Dilip Sonune says it is advised to clean their ears more frequently in rainy season compared to other months and keep them dry.

Take care of their digestive health

Dr Sonune says vegetables and fruits that are fibrous will aid in proper digestion for pets.

"Give them boiled water as it cures their stomach problems. In case your pet has an upset stomach, it is advisable to increase the gut flora in their intestine by giving them probiotic-infused drinks or curd and juices," adds the vet.

Prevent tick and flea attacks

"Insects like ticks and fleas become more active in warm, humid weather, and these bothersome parasites can expose the dog to a range of dangerous diseases. So, it's crucial to keep your dog's resting area tidy and clear of insects like ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes. Their bedding needs to be dry and should be replaced frequently. Some preventative strategies include using anti-tick shampoos and collars on pets. Additionally, tick powders and sprays are also excellent at killing and deterring these pests," says Dr Sharma.

The right grooming

Dr Sonune says grooming them right can prevent skin infections.

"The most important thing during monsoon is to keep your pet dry. Moisture is one of the reasons that can affect your pet’s health. Don’t forget to arrange for the correct grooming solutions like pedicure, in addition to ensuring their furs dry. The right antifungal powder can help their paws be safe and free from bacteria attacks. Pets easily get prone to skin infections during monsoons and this leads to kidney failure. Tick fever with other skin issues like pimples, redness and itching can cause problems in the long run. It is advisable to clean their coats with vet-approved shampoo and tick powder or use a tick collar or consult a vet for oral medication. Skin infections can be treated with over-the-counter (OTC) drugs as well," says the expert.

Deworm your pet and vaccinate them

The risk of respiratory infections and worm-related illnesses increases during the monsoon season. Always consult your trusted veterinarian to make sure your pets receive the appropriate deworming tablets and vaccines, if any, based on their specific immunisation schedules.

