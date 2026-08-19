'Morning Shed' trend: Dermatologist Dr Nirupama Parwanda explains which overnight beauty products actually work

This “Morning Shed” has swept social media, as individuals stack several skincare and haircare items on their skin overnight and show off the results the following morning. These processes can help the skin look smoother, plumper, or rehydrated. Still, they're not necessarily a sign that the skin has been rejuvenated overnight. Skin is constantly repairing and renewing itself, and several of these processes exhibit circadian variation. A well-designed nighttime program can help this natural process, but the more products used, the faster and better the less!

What is the best skincare ingredient for anti-aging?

Dermatologist explains which overnight beauty products actually work (Getty Images)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

In anti-aging skin care, the best strategy is to select ingredients based on your skin's needs. “Retinoids are among the most well-established ingredients for improving the appearance of signs of photoaging, and niacinamide can help support the skin barrier and address pigmentation issues,” Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist & Founder of Zolie Skin, tells Health Shots. The function of ceramides is barrier function, and hyaluronic acid is mainly for hydration. Peptides may also offer benefits, depending on the peptide and formulation.

What does "morning shed" mean?

The potential drawback of Morning Shed is that combining several active ingredients is believed to yield faster results. “In fact, overuse or overloading with potentially irritating actives can lead to dryness, redness, burning, and irritation, but not necessarily to increased efficacy,” says the doctor.

Especially for sensitive, dry, rosacea-prone, acne-prone, or pigmentation-prone skin, irritation can sometimes trigger inflammation, which may lead to pigmentation.

Using more than one exfoliating acid is not inherently harmful. Still, it may cause more irritation in some people than using one acid alone. They can be added as individual ingredients or as alternate night applications, if appropriate.

Overnight occlusion is another factor to consider. Occlusive products can help to minimize moisture loss. Still, they may also allow some ingredients to penetrate more deeply, leading to greater irritation.

The "morning after glow" observed online may be due to transient hydration and occlusion rather than a structural change in the skin overnight.

Is excessive oiling bad for hair?

As with haircare, heavy or over-oiling is not necessarily bad. Still, frequent or excessive use of oil can be inappropriate for individuals with a very oily or seborrheic scalp, or those susceptible to folliculitis. Don't use more oil than necessary; the amount depends on the condition of the scalp and hair. “Images sent via social media should also be critically analyzed. Several factors can greatly affect how skin looks, including lighting, filters, camera settings, hydration, and temporary skin plumping,” says Dr Parwanda. Appropriate products, consistency, and time are necessary to meaningfully improve pigmentation, acne, fine lines, and photoaging.

Is it better to have a simple skincare routine?

It is often better to have a simple routine with relatively few actives that is well tolerated than a complicated one with too many actives. “For dry, barrier-defective skin, richer moisturizers may help, and people who tend to suffer from acne or folliculitis should use a lighter, non-comedogenic moisturizer,” explains the expert. Generally, potentially irritating actives such as exfoliating acids and retinoids should be introduced slowly, based on tolerability.

How do you protect your skin from sun damage?

Perhaps most importantly, no universal skincare system will work for everyone. Appropriateness depends on the skin type, pre-existing conditions, age, climate, and personal concerns. “Even so, it's still necessary to protect skin from UV every day, as sun exposure is one of the biggest causes of premature skin aging and pigmentation,” says the dermatologist. Don't follow a viral morning shed; make your own routine based on your skin's needs, effective and suitable for you. It's not how many products you use; it's which products you use, how you use them, and how consistently you use them.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the expert mentioned has not directly suggested any brands.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)