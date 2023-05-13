Mother's Day 2023: 5 engaging hobbies for moms to conquer diabetes

Mother's Day is the perfect time to celebrate mothers around the world, the guiding force of our life. They often have to live-up to the supermom expectations and ignore their own needs which could affect their well-being. Especially those living with diabetes may struggle to manage their disease if they aren't paying attention to their own health. Healthy lifestyle apart from medication can help to a great extent to avoid diabetic complications. This includes activities that bring joy to life, beat stress and improves self-esteem. Engaging in hobbies could thus help improve physical and mental health of moms. (Also read: Mother's Day 2023: Inspiring quotes by famous authors, poets to celebrate motherhood)

Being a mother is rewarding and fulfilling, but it can also bring its fair share of challenges. (Freepik)

"There’s no denying that hobbies give meaning to one’s life. They guide us in the right direction, helping us lead fulfilling and productive lives. When we have some free time between work, sleep, and other activities, hobbies become the perfect escape to explore our interests and hidden talents. Research shows that cultivating a hobby not only brings joy but also improves overall well-being, reduces stress, and uplifts our mental health," says Sujata Sharma, BeatO Diabetes Care Coach & Senior Nutritionist in an interview with HT Digital.

"Being a mother is rewarding and fulfilling, but it can also bring its fair share of challenges. One of these challenges is finding time for oneself amidst juggling various responsibilities. This challenge becomes even more significant for mothers living with diabetes, who must prioritise their health while managing their condition. Engaging in hobbies can be a powerful tool in tackling diabetes and promoting overall well-being," adds the nutritionist.

Sharma suggests hobbies moms can pursue to manage their disease better:

1. Dancing, swimming or cycling

Regular exercise is a fantastic hobby for mothers with diabetes as it offers numerous benefits for managing their condition. Engaging in physical activities like brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or even dancing helps improve insulin sensitivity, lowers blood sugar levels, and aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

2. Cooking healthy recipes

Not only does cooking healthy recipes empower mothers living with diabetes to prioritise their well-being, but it also allows them to discover new flavours, develop culinary skills, and inspire their families to embrace a wholesome approach to eating. By experimenting with ingredients and learning to prepare balanced meals, moms can create delicious dishes that are low in sugar, carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats.

3. Yoga

Yoga can be a transformative hobby for mothers with diabetes, providing them with a holistic approach to managing their condition. Through some yoga poses, deep breathing exercises, and meditation, moms can find balance and harmony within their bodies and minds. Yoga helps regulate blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce stress, which are crucial factors in diabetes management.

4. Hanging out with friends

Spending quality time with friends provides emotional support, reduces stress, and promotes a sense of belonging and happiness. Engaging in social activities, such as going for walks together, sharing healthy meals, or participating in group exercises, makes the experience enjoyable and encourages a healthier lifestyle.

5. Listening to music

Music has the power to uplift mood, reduce stress levels, and evoke positive emotions. Engaging in this hobby allows mothers to create moments of relaxation and escape from the daily demands of managing diabetes. Whether it's enjoying their favourite tunes, discovering new genres, or even learning to play a musical instrument, music provides a unique avenue for self-expression and a means of finding inner peace.

"As mothers prioritise their health while managing diabetes, embracing hobbies can be vital in their journey toward holistic wellness. By incorporating exercise, healthy cooking, yoga, social connections, and the healing power of music into their lives, moms can tackle diabetes with confidence and enjoy a fulfilling life, both for themselves and their families," concludes Sharma.

