Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Mrunal Thakur’s leg day is all about lifting weights
health

Mrunal Thakur’s leg day is all about lifting weights

Weight lifting, as performed by Mrunal in the videos, helps in developing Bone health and muscle mass. It also helps in strengthening the body and developing better body mechanics.
Mrunal Thakur’s leg day is all about lifting weights(Instagram/@mrunalthakur)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 04:03 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhamaka in all ways possible – be it in fashion or in fitness. The actor, on Saturday, served a fresh dollop of workout motivation on her Instagram profile in the form of a set of pictures and videos documenting her hard work at the gym.

Saturday is leg day for Mrunal in the gym and she is busy learning all about lifting weights. However, it is her fitness trainer Rohit Nair who is pushing her to more fitness. In one of the videos, Mrunal can be seen lifting weights. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of black and white printed gym trousers, Mrunal can be seen focusing on her fitness routine. In two pictures, Mrunal also shared the before and after versions of herself after taking up the fitness routine.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur decks up in a soft pink saree for the promotions of Dhamaka

In the first picture, Mrunal can be seen smiling while looking away from the camera. In the next picture, Mrunal can be seen posing with her tongue out, all sweated out from the fitness routine. “Weight,” wrote Mrunal and added a drunk emoticon in her caption. She also shared her fitness state of mind in the hashtags with her caption - #learning, #workout, #workoutmotivation, #legday and #fitness. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

RELATED STORIES

Strength training and weight lifting comes with multiple health benefits. Weight lifting helps in developing bone health and muscle mass. It also helps in strengthening the body and developing better body mechanics.

In terms of work, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Love Sonia, has worked in films such as Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan and Ghost Stories. In Dhamaka, she plays the role of Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen wife Soumya Mehra Pathak. She also has Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mrunal thakur fitness
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Milind Soman does 18 pull-ups after long day at work, fan says incredible at 56

6

Kartik Aaryan, in a printed shirt and a coral blazer, slays fusion fashion 

Coronavirus digest: Austria to 'tighten the screws' on unvaccinated

COVID: Germany's fight against drug addiction falls by the wayside
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP