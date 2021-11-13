Mrunal Thakur’s leg day is all about lifting weights

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhamaka in all ways possible – be it in fashion or in fitness. The actor, on Saturday, served a fresh dollop of workout motivation on her Instagram profile in the form of a set of pictures and videos documenting her hard work at the gym.

Saturday is leg day for Mrunal in the gym and she is busy learning all about lifting weights. However, it is her fitness trainer Rohit Nair who is pushing her to more fitness. In one of the videos, Mrunal can be seen lifting weights. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of black and white printed gym trousers, Mrunal can be seen focusing on her fitness routine. In two pictures, Mrunal also shared the before and after versions of herself after taking up the fitness routine.

In the first picture, Mrunal can be seen smiling while looking away from the camera. In the next picture, Mrunal can be seen posing with her tongue out, all sweated out from the fitness routine. “Weight,” wrote Mrunal and added a drunk emoticon in her caption. She also shared her fitness state of mind in the hashtags with her caption - #learning, #workout, #workoutmotivation, #legday and #fitness. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

Strength training and weight lifting comes with multiple health benefits. Weight lifting helps in developing bone health and muscle mass. It also helps in strengthening the body and developing better body mechanics.

In terms of work, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Love Sonia, has worked in films such as Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan and Ghost Stories. In Dhamaka, she plays the role of Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen wife Soumya Mehra Pathak. She also has Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.

