MTV Roadies host Rannvijay Singha on health, fitness, and fatherhood: ‘Knowing where you are is more important than following a trend blindly’

MTV Roadies host, television personality, actor, VJ and entrepreneur Rannvijay Singha needs no introduction. The son of an Indian Army officer, Singha has recently ventured into entrepreneurship by collaborating with hydration brand ‘No Secrets.’ In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he spoke about clean hydration, fitness trends, nutrition and fatherhood.

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Rannvijay Singha on investing in clean hydration

Rannvijay Singha, known for his fitness-focused lifestyle and advocacy of staying active, told HT Lifestyle that his collaboration with No Secrets goes beyond a conventional brand endorsement, as he has also invested in the venture. “I’m not just endorsing it; I’m invested in it. I wanted to put my money into something meaningful, something that can grow and is the need of the hour,” said Rannvijay.

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{{^usCountry}} He also elaborated on the importance of hydration that goes beyond just his business venture. “Hydration is essential, whether you're into fitness or simply going about your daily life. We often overlook water and essential nutrients, but having them in a convenient, tasty form can help replenish you and keep you feeling energetic, especially when playing sports,” Rannvijay highlighted. Rannvijay Singha on fitness and nutrition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also elaborated on the importance of hydration that goes beyond just his business venture. “Hydration is essential, whether you're into fitness or simply going about your daily life. We often overlook water and essential nutrients, but having them in a convenient, tasty form can help replenish you and keep you feeling energetic, especially when playing sports,” Rannvijay highlighted. Rannvijay Singha on fitness and nutrition {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about his fitness routine and active lifestyle, Rannvijay Singha highlighted that, in his 40s, fitness is no longer just about looking a certain way but also about staying active and keeping up with his children. “I don’t have a fixed fitness routine because it depends on my children’s schedules. I prefer playing sports like padel, basketball, and frisbee, along with cycling and walking. When nothing else fits, I head to the gym. No matter how busy I am, I always find a way to stay active. I also share videos encouraging people not to make excuses.”

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Apart from staying active, Rannvijay Singha emphasised the importance of proper nutrition, stretching and mobility, admitting that he understood their significance later in life. He believes that balance is key to maintaining fitness, including being mindful of calorie intake and daily activity. “I wish I had understood the importance of nutrition, stretching and mobility earlier. Many of the injuries I experience today are not caused by accidents or sudden impact but by wear and tear,” he said.

Why fitness in your 40s is about more than just looking good

Rannvijay Singha began his television journey at the age of 20, and while he has always led an active lifestyle, his approach to health and nutrition has evolved with age. Reflecting on the changes, he said, “In my 20s, I could burn off everything because my activity levels were high and my metabolic rate was faster. My 30s were a little more balanced, but now I feel I need to be more conscious of what I eat.”

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“Even when my schedule is hectic, and I don’t have time for physical activity, I make sure to be mindful of what I eat,” the actor added.

Rannvijay Singha on fitness trends

Social media is flooded with fitness advice, making it difficult to decide what to follow. Rannvijay Singha believes people should avoid information overload and focus on taking action instead. “There's too much information out there. You don't need 50 different opinions on nutrition. Instead of overwhelming yourself with advice, focus on staying active and trust a source you believe in,” he said.

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When it comes to fitness trends, Rannvijay Singha cautioned against blindly following routines seen on social media, stressing the importance of understanding one's fitness level before getting started. “Knowing where you are is more important than following a trend blindly. What you see on the internet is often an advanced version of something. If you're a beginner, understand your body's capabilities and start at the lowest level,” he explained.

Why sleep is just as important as exercise

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Rannvijay Singha recalled being told that sleep was overrated, calling it the worst fitness advice he had received. He emphasised that working out excessively without adequate rest, nutrition and hydration can be counterproductive. “Sleeping for a good eight to nine hours is equally important for my health. My heart rate goes down, and my body feels better,” he said.

From Roadies to OTT: Rannvijay Singha on staying relevant

Having been in the entertainment industry since the age of 20, Rannvijay Singha believes that staying relevant comes down to adaptability and keeping up with changing times. From television to OTT platforms, he has continued to explore new formats and connect with younger audiences.

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“For me, staying relevant means being involved in what's happening around you and being adaptable. I was on a TV channel, and then I thought I should try an OTT platform. You have to keep evolving with the times. I hosted a show that was relevant to the youth 20 years ago, and today, I continue to connect with a new generation while those who watched me back then are still watching,” he said.