Sitting for long hours? Fitness coach Dan Go shares simple 5-minute ‘exercise snack’ to stay active throughout the day

If the idea of spending an hour exercising every day feels overwhelming, breaking physical activity into smaller chunks could be an easier way to stay active. Fitness coach Dan Go, in his August 27 Instagram post, highlighted the concept of “exercise snacks”, short bursts of movement spread throughout the day, as a simple way to counter the effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

“An estimated 60–85% of people in the world and nearly two-thirds of children lead sedentary lifestyles,” Dan wrote, highlighting how common prolonged inactivity has become. (Also read: 44-year-old fitness coach shares simple exercises that help her look ‘15 years younger’ )

He suggested that one way to combat this is through small, frequent bouts of movement rather than relying only on a single long workout.

What are ‘exercise snacks’? “Specifically, you want to have an exercise snack,” Dan said. According to the research he cited, taking a five-minute walk every 30 minutes could help offset some of the effects associated with prolonged sitting.

The idea is simple: instead of remaining seated for hours at a stretch, incorporate brief periods of movement into your daily routine. These short bursts can be easier to fit into a busy schedule and may help people accumulate more physical activity throughout the day.