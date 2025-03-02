Myntra Birthday Blast Sale! Big discounts of up to 60% on sunscreens, serums, and more skincare & haircare products

Keeping your skin and hair healthy isn't a cakewalk. Daily stress, evolving needs and other factors can take a toll on your skin and hair's health. On top of that, if you make a wrong choice, your biggest nightmares can turn into reality. But the good news is that Myntra Birthday Bash Sale 2025 is here to simplify your beauty routine. As Myntra marks its 18th anniversary, it is treating you to massive discounts on top skincare and hair care brands like L'Oreal, Dove, Cetaphil, and more. Whether you are looking for deep hydration, frizz-free hair, or a glow-boosting serum, this is the perfect time to stock up. With unbeatable prices on your favourite products, this sale is your chance to refresh your routine without digging a hole in your pocket. Enhance your skincare and haircare routine with the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale.(Adobe Stock)

Loading Suggestions...

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Get massive discounts of 60% on the best face wash

A good face wash is the foundation of any skincare routine. It helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities to keep your skin fresh and healthy. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, choosing the right cleanser can prevent breakouts and dullness. The Myntra Birthday Bash Sale offers amazing deals on top face washes. Grab your favorite product now.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra Birthday Sale: Enjoy up to 20% off on the best sunscreen

Sunscreen is your skin’s best defense against premature aging, sunburn, and damage caused by UV rays. A broad-spectrum SPF can shield against harmful sun exposure, and prevent dark spots and fine lines. This is the perfect time to stock up on the best sunscreen brands. Get the best SPF deals during Myntra’s Birthday Bash Sale and protect your skin while saving big!

Check out our top picks:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Explore the best moisturiser at up to 30% off

Hydration is the key to happy skin! A good moisturiser locks in moisture to keep your skin soft, smooth, and plump. It may also strengthen the skin barrier, and prevent dryness and irritation. Whether you need an ultra-hydrating cream or a lightweight gel, the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale has unbeatable discounts on top brands. Don’t miss this chance to grab the perfect moisturiser for glowing, nourished skin!

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra Sale: Get up to 15% off on the best face serum

The best face serum for glowing skin contains active ingredients that target specific skin concerns like dullness, pigmentation, and fine lines. Whether you need a vitamin C serum for radiance or hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, serums transform your skincare routine. Now is the best time to invest in high-performance serums at discounted prices. Shop your favorites during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale and give your skin the boost it needs!

Check out our top picks:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Enjoy up to 30% off on the best shampoo for hair

A good shampoo isn’t just about cleansing—it nourishes, strengthens, and revives your hair from root to tip. Whether you need a solution for hair fall, dandruff, or dryness, choosing the right shampoo is key. The Myntra Birthday Bash Sale brings you fantastic discounts on top haircare brands.

ALSO READ: Best biotin shampoo of 2025: Top 8 choices to boost hair volume and shine

Check out our top picks:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Get up to 30% off on the best hair conditioner during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale

A conditioner is essential for smooth, frizz-free, and manageable hair. It replenishes lost moisture, repairs damage, and enhances shine. No matter your hair type, skipping conditioner can lead to dryness and breakage. With the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale offering massive discounts, now is the perfect time to stock up on premium conditioners and keep your hair silky and strong.

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Shop for the best hair serum at up to 25% off during the Myntra Sale

Hair serums can help to manage frizz, add shine, and protect hair from heat and pollution. They seal in moisture, making your hair soft and smooth without weighing it down. If you are looking for the perfect finishing touch to your haircare routine, the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale has the best deals on top-rated hair serums. Grab yours now and transform your hair instantly.

ALSO READ: Best hair oil for hair growth to try in 2025: Top 10 options for thicker and healthier mane

Check out our top picks:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Opt for the best hair oil at up to 30% off

Hair oil is essential for deep nourishment, repairing damage, and strengthening roots. Whether you use it for scalp massage or as an overnight treatment, a good hair oil keeps your strands healthy and shiny. Now is your chance to stock up on the best hair oils at unbeatable prices. Shop during the Myntra Birthday Bash Sale and give your hair the ultimate nourishment!

Top picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best face toner dupes for Titir you must try: 8 affordable swaps for glowing skin

Try the 10 best onion hair oils to bring life back to weak and thinning hair

Best tinted sunscreen: Protect your skin from the sun with our top 8 picks of February 2025

Get night cream for glowing skin at the best price: 7 budget-friendly alternatives to Shiseido for women

Frequently asked questions When does the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale begin? The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is already live and will continue until March 10, 2025. This is your chance to grab amazing deals on a wide range of products, including fashion, beauty, and lifestyle essentials.

What discounts can you expect? During this grand sale, you can enjoy massive discounts ranging from 50% to 90% on various categories. Whether you are shopping for skincare, haircare, apparel, or accessories, this sale brings you unbeatable prices on top brands.

What is the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale? The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is an annual shopping extravaganza that celebrates Myntra’s anniversary. To mark this special occasion, the platform offers exciting deals and exclusive discounts across multiple categories. It is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite products at unbeatable prices.

Are there any additional discounts? Yes! Apart from the incredible sale offers, you can avail up to ₹300 off, return gifts, and an instant 10% discount on select bank cards. These additional savings make the shopping experience even more rewarding.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.