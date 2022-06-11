National Osteoporosis Month: Tips to prevent bone loss during menopause

Women needs to take care utmost care of their bones during menopause or the natural cessation of periods as bone loss during post-menopausal stage speeds up due to drop in estrogen levels. This may lead to osteoporosis, a condition where bones becomes porous or less dense and are at increased risk of fracture. There are so visible symptoms or pain associated with osteoporosis and it is a progressive condition where bones become so brittle that even a mild stress could cause them to fracture or break. (Also read: Ladies, these are the signs you are approaching menopause)

"Menopause is the common cause of osteoporosis. The drop in estrogen levels at the time of menopause can lead to bone loss. Postmenopausal women will have osteoporosis (a disease that weakens bones), and most will suffer a fracture during their lifetime. Fractures (broken bones) cause pain and decreased mobility. Fractures are linked to reduced quality of life and increased mortality. Osteoporosis tends to progress without any symptoms or pain,” says Dr Nilima Mantri, Gynecologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

Dr Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital says there is a direct relationship between low estrogen levels during perimenopause and menopause and osteoporosis.

"As women near their menopause, estrogen and progesterone levels start falling. The bones support the body and help one to move. Estrogen is essential for maintaining bone strength. Low levels of estrogen can lead to the development of osteoporosis," says Dr Nair.

Tips to prevent bone loss during menopause

Dr Nilima Mantri offers tips to avoid bone loss due to osteoporosis during menopause.

- Eat foods containing calcium. Opt for dairy products, spinach, kale, cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, chia seeds, almonds, tofu, figs, soy, avocado, asparagus, green beans, sesame seeds, celery, broccoli, and pumpkin seeds.

- Drink milk on a regular basis, and maintain adequate vitamin D levels by taking supplements as suggested by the doctor.

- Do weight-bearing exercises under the guidance of a fitness trainer. Physical activity will improve muscle strength, balance, and fitness, and also reduce falls and fractures.

- Avoid smoking, alcohol, and caffeine that can make your bones brittle.

- Say no to high-impact activities and include flexibility exercises or stretching in your fitness routine.

