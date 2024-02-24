National Pistachio Day: 5 compelling reasons to munch on pistachios every day

When it comes to adding the right crunch and flavour to your munchies, there's nothing healthier and tastier than nuts and seeds. These tiny superfoods satiate your cravings, supply essential micronutrients to the body while keeping your digestive health on track. Pistachio, commonly referred to as Pista in India, has the perfect taste and nutritional profile to be your daily diet companion. A handful of this tasty dry fruit can come to your rescue any time - while on the go or for a late-night snack. They can also be added to your child's milk to lend an irresistible flavour and a wealth of benefits. Pistachios can also be included in a variety of sweet and savoury foods from salads, ice creams, desserts to other crunchy snack options. (See pics | Walnuts to pistachios: 5 wonderful nuts to boost energy, improve sleep) National Pistachio Day is celebrated on February 26 every year. Pistachios can also be included in a variety of sweet and savoury foods from salads, ice creams, desserts to other crunchy snack options. (Freepik)

No wonder, there is a day dedicated to this amazing nut. National Pistachio Day is celebrated on February 26 every year. Their consumption goes back to 9000 years, and they are native to Middle Eastern countries. In the US, pistachios made their entry around 1800s and it took another century for them to gain immense popularity in US (1900s) and were started to be extensively used in the culinary world.

Pistachios are rich in fibre, monounsaturated fatty acids, copper, magnesium, carotenoids and other minerals. The best way to obtain optimum nutrition from pistachios is roasting them and storing them under 10 degrees celsius.

On National Pistachio Day 2024, Dhara Mavani, Executive-Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Vashi shared with HT Digital some wonderful health benefits of eating pista for overall health.

WONDERFUL HEALTH BENEFITS OF PISTACHIO

1. Boosts cognition: The potent antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin present in pistachios play a role in protecting our cells and tissues from oxidative damage thereby mitigating risk of neurological disorders.

2. Good quality protein: Pistachios are rich in essential amino acids and branched chain amino acids. This helps in improving the muscle mass and wear & tear of tissue. As compared to other tree nuts, pistachios are good source of vegetable protein with a good PDCAAS (protein digestibility corrected amino acid score) value.

3. Heart healthy: Studies have indicated that the precursor L-arginine, which is contained in pistachios, may help to improve heart health. It relaxes the blood vessels causing them to dilate hence improving the blood flow in vessels. This property helps in prevention from hypertension, coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases.

4. Reduces sugar spikes: Recent evidence suggests that pistachios can lessen the post-meal rises in blood sugar. Therefore, diabetics can have them as a snack or add them to their meals as salad toppers to lower the glycaemic load.

5. Rich in fibre: In addition to high-quality protein, pistas are also rich in fibre. It promotes satiety, which aids in managing our weight. You can add it in your smoothies, cut fruit plate and grate it in your halwa or add it in your laddoos.