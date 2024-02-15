Gourmet delights: From deviled eggs to pistachio cheesecake; 3 creative recipes for a memorable party feast
Elevate your party menu with three unique recipes that promise to tantalise taste buds and leave a lasting impression on your guests.
February is all about love and celebrations. From Valentine's Day to Basant Panchami, there are plenty of opportunities to get together with your loved ones over a feast. Food is at the heart of every celebration, whether it's a sparkling starter, a sumptuous lunch or a chocolaty dessert, there's a lot to plan. Nothing kicks off a gathering like an eye-catching buffet. Deciding on the menu can be the hardest part, but fear not, we are here to help. If you're tired of those boring party recipes then it's time to try something new and shake up your menu. Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a lively soiree, these inventive creations are guaranteed to steal the show and make your event truly memorable. (Also read: 5 low calorie chutney recipes for weight loss )
Chef Mukesh Kumar, Executive Chef, The Ashok share with HT Lifestyle three creative recipes that are sure to elevate your party menu to new heights of gastronomic excellence. So put on your chef's hat and let's get started.
3 unique recipes to elevate your party menu
1. Heart shaped bruschetta
Ingredients:
Slices of thick bread: 4 nos
Cherry tomatoes: 4 nos
Cloves of garlic (minced): 2 nos
Fresh basil leaves: ¼ cup
Extra virgin olive oil: 2 tb spoon
Balsamic glaze: 2 tb spoon
Mozzarella cheese: 20 gms
Salt: to taste
Pepper: to taste
Heart shaped cookie cutter
Method:
1. Using heart shaped cookie cutter, cut out heart shapes form the slices of bread. Roast them in oven or salamander until golden crisp.
2. In a bowl, mix together the minced garlic, chopped basil, olive oil, salt and pepper.
3. Place the heart shaped bread pieces on a tray. Spoon the basil mixture on to each bread, spreading it evenly.
4. Top it with thinly sliced cherry tomatoes.
5. Finally add grated cheese over the top. Drizzle with a little balsamic glaze for extra flavour.
6. Enjoy your heart shaped bruschetta.
2. Romantic deviled eggs
Ingredients:
Eggs: 4 nos
Mayonnaise: 2 tb spoon
Mustard sauce: 1 tea spoon
Sour cream: 1 tea spoon
Beetroot: 1 medium
Parsley sprigs: for garnish
Amaranth pops: for garnish
Method:
1. Boil eggs in hot water for 10-15 minutes. Once boiled, place them in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes.
2. Remove the shell carefully. Slice the eggs through the center middle in to two. Carefully remove the yolks and place them in a bowl.
3. Push the yolks through a mesh strainer ensuring they are perfectly smooth.
4. Boil the beetroot for half an hour. Remove and peel them. Grind the beetroot to make a fine paste.
5. In a mixing bowl, mix egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, sour cream and beetroot paste.
6. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
7. Slice a tiny bit off the bottom of the eggs so that they sit perfectly flat.
8. Put the mixture in a piping bag and fill the egg halves carefully and nicely.
9. Garnish with sliced radish, amaranth pops and parsley sprigs.
3. Orange, Pistachio and Strawberry cheesecake
Ingredients:
For the crust:
Digestive biscuit crumb: 1.5 cup
Pistachio, chopped: ¼ cup
Unsalted butter: 50 gms
For the orange layer:
Cream cheese: 250 gms
Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup
Fresh orange juice: ¼ cup
Orange zest: 1 tb spoon
For the pistachio layer:
Cream cheese: 250 gms
Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup
Finely chopped pistachio: ¼ cup
For the strawberry layer:
Cream cheese: 250 gms
Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup
Fresh strawberry, pureed: 1/2 cup
Method:
1. In a mixing bowl, combine the biscuit crumb, pistachio and melted butter.
2. Press th mixture into the bottom of a 9 inch cake tray to form the crust. Place the tray in the refrigerator.
3. In separate mixing bowls, prepare the three layers:
- For the orange layer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar, orange juice and zest. Mix until well combined.
- For the pistachio layer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and chopped pistachio. Mix until well combined.
- For the strawberry layer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and strawberry puree. Mix until well combined.
3. Remove the chilled crust from the refrigerator. Pour the orange layer mixture over the crust and spread it evenly using a spatula.
4. Carefully pour the pistachio layer mixture over the orange layer and spread it evenly.
5. Finally, pour the strawberry layer mixture over the pistachio layer and spread it evenly.
6. Cover the tray with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until set.
7. Once set, slice the cake in triangle or any shape of your choice. Decorate with strawberry and chocolate. Serve.