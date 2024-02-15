Gourmet delights: From deviled eggs to pistachio cheesecake; 3 creative recipes for a memorable party feast

February is all about love and celebrations. From Valentine's Day to Basant Panchami, there are plenty of opportunities to get together with your loved ones over a feast. Food is at the heart of every celebration, whether it's a sparkling starter, a sumptuous lunch or a chocolaty dessert, there's a lot to plan. Nothing kicks off a gathering like an eye-catching buffet. Deciding on the menu can be the hardest part, but fear not, we are here to help. If you're tired of those boring party recipes then it's time to try something new and shake up your menu. Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a lively soiree, these inventive creations are guaranteed to steal the show and make your event truly memorable. (Also read: 5 low calorie chutney recipes for weight loss ) Gourmet delights: 3 creative recipes for a memorable party feast(Pexels)

Chef Mukesh Kumar, Executive Chef, The Ashok share with HT Lifestyle three creative recipes that are sure to elevate your party menu to new heights of gastronomic excellence. So put on your chef's hat and let's get started.

3 unique recipes to elevate your party menu

1. Heart shaped bruschetta

Heart shaped bruschetta(Chef Mukesh Kumar)

Ingredients:

Slices of thick bread: 4 nos

Cherry tomatoes: 4 nos

Cloves of garlic (minced): 2 nos

Fresh basil leaves: ¼ cup

Extra virgin olive oil: 2 tb spoon

Balsamic glaze: 2 tb spoon

Mozzarella cheese: 20 gms

Salt: to taste

Pepper: to taste

Heart shaped cookie cutter

Method:

1. Using heart shaped cookie cutter, cut out heart shapes form the slices of bread. Roast them in oven or salamander until golden crisp.

2. In a bowl, mix together the minced garlic, chopped basil, olive oil, salt and pepper.

3. Place the heart shaped bread pieces on a tray. Spoon the basil mixture on to each bread, spreading it evenly.

4. Top it with thinly sliced cherry tomatoes.

5. Finally add grated cheese over the top. Drizzle with a little balsamic glaze for extra flavour.

6. Enjoy your heart shaped bruschetta.

2. Romantic deviled eggs

Romantic deviled eggs (Chef Mukesh Kumar)

Ingredients:

Eggs: 4 nos

Mayonnaise: 2 tb spoon

Mustard sauce: 1 tea spoon

Sour cream: 1 tea spoon

Beetroot: 1 medium

Parsley sprigs: for garnish

Amaranth pops: for garnish

Method:

1. Boil eggs in hot water for 10-15 minutes. Once boiled, place them in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes.

2. Remove the shell carefully. Slice the eggs through the center middle in to two. Carefully remove the yolks and place them in a bowl.

3. Push the yolks through a mesh strainer ensuring they are perfectly smooth.

4. Boil the beetroot for half an hour. Remove and peel them. Grind the beetroot to make a fine paste.

5. In a mixing bowl, mix egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, sour cream and beetroot paste.

6. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

7. Slice a tiny bit off the bottom of the eggs so that they sit perfectly flat.

8. Put the mixture in a piping bag and fill the egg halves carefully and nicely.

9. Garnish with sliced radish, amaranth pops and parsley sprigs.

3. Orange, Pistachio and Strawberry cheesecake

Orange, Pistachio and Strawberry cheesecake(Chef Mukesh Kumar)

Ingredients:

For the crust:

Digestive biscuit crumb: 1.5 cup

Pistachio, chopped: ¼ cup

Unsalted butter: 50 gms

For the orange layer:

Cream cheese: 250 gms

Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup

Fresh orange juice: ¼ cup

Orange zest: 1 tb spoon

For the pistachio layer:

Cream cheese: 250 gms

Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup

Finely chopped pistachio: ¼ cup

For the strawberry layer:

Cream cheese: 250 gms

Powdered sugar: 1/3 cup

Fresh strawberry, pureed: 1/2 cup

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the biscuit crumb, pistachio and melted butter.

2. Press th mixture into the bottom of a 9 inch cake tray to form the crust. Place the tray in the refrigerator.

3. In separate mixing bowls, prepare the three layers:

- For the orange layer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar, orange juice and zest. Mix until well combined.

- For the pistachio layer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and chopped pistachio. Mix until well combined.

- For the strawberry layer, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and strawberry puree. Mix until well combined.

3. Remove the chilled crust from the refrigerator. Pour the orange layer mixture over the crust and spread it evenly using a spatula.

4. Carefully pour the pistachio layer mixture over the orange layer and spread it evenly.

5. Finally, pour the strawberry layer mixture over the pistachio layer and spread it evenly.

6. Cover the tray with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or until set.

7. Once set, slice the cake in triangle or any shape of your choice. Decorate with strawberry and chocolate. Serve.