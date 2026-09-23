Nausea, dizziness and cold sweats: Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 4 lesser-known symptoms of heart attacks in women

When we picture a heart attack, the scene is often dramatic: someone clutching their chest and collapsing. But heart attacks do not always unfold that way, particularly in women, who may experience symptoms that are less obvious or different from the classic warning signs.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting four lesser-known warning signs of a heart attack in women. In an Instagram video shared on September 22, the physician explains why these symptoms can be easy to overlook and why they should not be ignored.

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Pressure or pain in the chest

{{^usCountry}} Pain, pressure or discomfort in the chest is widely recognised as a common warning sign of a heart attack, and women can experience this symptom too. Dr Sood highlights, “Chest pain, discomfort, or pressure. This might feel like squeezing or fullness in the center of the chest.” Pain in unexpected places {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pain, pressure or discomfort in the chest is widely recognised as a common warning sign of a heart attack, and women can experience this symptom too. Dr Sood highlights, “Chest pain, discomfort, or pressure. This might feel like squeezing or fullness in the center of the chest.” Pain in unexpected places {{/usCountry}}

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In women, a heart attack can also cause pain in parts of the body that may seem unrelated to the heart. This can include the jaw, neck, arms or even the back, making these symptoms easy to overlook or mistake for other conditions. The physician points out, “Not just the chest! Watch for discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or even the stomach.”

Shortness of breath

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Feeling breathless can be another warning sign of a heart attack in women and may occur with or without other symptoms, such as chest pain or discomfort in seemingly unrelated parts of the body. Dr Sood stresses, “Shortness of breath – sometimes it sneaks in with or without chest pain.”

Cold sweats, nausea or dizziness

Heart attacks in women can also manifest through less obvious symptoms, such as lightheadedness, nausea, vomiting or cold sweats. These symptoms may not immediately seem related to the heart, but they can be important warning signs and should not be overlooked.

Dr Sood explains, “Cold sweats, nausea, or dizziness. It could feel like the flu or stress, but if it’s sudden, pay attention! For many women, these symptoms are subtle. It might feel like acid reflux, the flu, or simply “getting older,” which is why it’s crucial to listen to your body and take these signs seriously.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.