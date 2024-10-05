Navratri day 3: Kareena Kapoor's dietician Rujuta Diwekar reveals '3 special foods' to eat for healthy gut and more

Navratri 2024: Actor Kareena Kapoor's dietician, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, keeps sharing wellness and diet tips on Instagram. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a video about the foods people should start eating around the festive season for not just better gut health, but also to prepare their bodies for the seasonal changes. Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar on what you should eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner Navratri 2024: Rujuta Diwekar suggests you start your day with dates to counter bloating and sugar craving. (Representational photo: Pexels)

Raw banana for healthier gut

She said in Hindi, "The first thing I want to introduce you to are banana wafers. In India, we have so much diversity when it comes to raw banana wafers." She added, “Banana is nutritious. Raw bananas are especially eaten during the festive season; they give us healthier gut bacteria.”

Start your day with dry dates

"The second thing I want to talk about are dry dates. It is a popular food to introduce into your diet every time winter is about to arrive, during seasonal change. For its fibre, iron, and good taste, you should start your day with dry dates, especially if you are craving sugar. You will notice that not only does your stomach start clearing, but you are also able to manage your sugar cravings. If you feel bloated as the day progresses, despite waking up feeling light, then you must try this," she added.

Introduce badam and kaju puris to the kids

Rujuta then said, "The third thing, which I think a lot of us have forgotten, are our badam and kaju puris. Almond, cashew or pista can be used to make this with some spices and sugar. This is a dry snack, which we used to have as picnic snacks earlier. These are nutritious and tasty. But according to me, these are now becoming endangered species, as we have not really introduced our kids to these. So, Navratri is a good time to introduce these to your children."

