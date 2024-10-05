Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navratri day 3: Kareena Kapoor's dietician Rujuta Diwekar reveals '3 special foods' to eat for healthy gut and more

BySanya Panwar
Oct 05, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Navratri day 3: Rujuta Diwekar has shared a video on how to stay healthy during the festive seasons by having raw banana wafers, dry dates and other foods.

Navratri 2024: Actor Kareena Kapoor's dietician, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, keeps sharing wellness and diet tips on Instagram. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a video about the foods people should start eating around the festive season for not just better gut health, but also to prepare their bodies for the seasonal changes. Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s dietician Rujuta Diwekar on what you should eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner

Navratri 2024: Rujuta Diwekar suggests you start your day with dates to counter bloating and sugar craving. (Representational photo: Pexels)
Navratri 2024: Rujuta Diwekar suggests you start your day with dates to counter bloating and sugar craving. (Representational photo: Pexels)

Raw banana for healthier gut

She said in Hindi, "The first thing I want to introduce you to are banana wafers. In India, we have so much diversity when it comes to raw banana wafers." She added, “Banana is nutritious. Raw bananas are especially eaten during the festive season; they give us healthier gut bacteria.”

Start your day with dry dates

"The second thing I want to talk about are dry dates. It is a popular food to introduce into your diet every time winter is about to arrive, during seasonal change. For its fibre, iron, and good taste, you should start your day with dry dates, especially if you are craving sugar. You will notice that not only does your stomach start clearing, but you are also able to manage your sugar cravings. If you feel bloated as the day progresses, despite waking up feeling light, then you must try this," she added.

Introduce badam and kaju puris to the kids

Rujuta then said, "The third thing, which I think a lot of us have forgotten, are our badam and kaju puris. Almond, cashew or pista can be used to make this with some spices and sugar. This is a dry snack, which we used to have as picnic snacks earlier. These are nutritious and tasty. But according to me, these are now becoming endangered species, as we have not really introduced our kids to these. So, Navratri is a good time to introduce these to your children."

If you are fasting during Navratri 2024, do check out these dos and don’ts to remember during the festival.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On